On Tuesday, the Killeen City Council brought a new senior center for the city one step closer to reality.
By a unanimous vote, after a presentation on the project, the council voted to bring the proposed Bob Gilmore Senior Center project, at 2205 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard, into the “design” phase.
Initially it was intended to be a renovation project but structural concerns at the former center site prompted a change to a new construction phase.
In November, Randall Scott Architects was selected to provide a site assessment of the new space, preliminary floor planning, cost estimates and conceptual design/architectural modeling.
According to cost estimates, the new senior center would include a billiards room, a weight and aerobics room, a renovated gym left over from the original center, a banquet hall and pickleball courts.
“It looks like a whole new building,” Mayor Jose Segarra said of the presentation, which included proposed floorplans and artist renditions.
Preliminary estimates for the construction costs are $3.5 million to $4.3 million, with two funding sources being governmental capital improvement plan (CIP) funding and community development block grants.
“Final design must be completed before the project is bid,” City of Killeen spokesperson Hilary Shine said by email on Wednesday. “Bids received will determine actual project cost.”
Shine said the center will be open to members.
“Memberships are free and available to persons age 55 and older and their spouses,” she said.
One concern raised at the meeting was transportation to and from the center for members, which may be an issue on weekends in particular.
“The Recreation Services director said they are researching this issue and will develop a plan,” Shine said.
A completion date in May-July of 2022 is expected.
For more information visit https://killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx, click the meeting detals link for the Aug. 4 city council meeting, and click on the link to the second agenda item listed.
