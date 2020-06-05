A peaceful protest is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. June 13 at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St., in Belton to stand together against racism and injustice in Bell County, according to a Facebook post from Let’s Move Killeen.
The protest is being put on by Illuminate CTX, according to the Facebook post.
Let’s Move Killeen held a peaceful protest in Killeen last Sunday near the intersection of Elms Road and South Fort Hood Street.
(1) comment
These is no such a thing as a peaceful protest because as the word implies; 'To protest is to object, to offer resistance, and offer descent', so the word implies 'there is no peaceful protestation to something that is as mundane as we all know that there cannot be a successful result to 'Racism and/or injustice unless we white folks just roll over and play dead as in the recent case of George Floyd which resulted in millions of dollars wasted on the burning of buildings, the looting of stores, the rioting and the subsequent loss of life by citizens including officers of the law. So this I feel is a misnomer to say that there is going to be a 'peaceful demonstration of people to stand against racism and injustice because you are living in the most benevolent country in the world and you just can;t stand it so you have to stir up some trouble, any trouble, and that's the whole point of the rally.
