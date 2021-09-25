AUSTIN — Protesters took to the streets of Austin on Saturday in support of longtime Bell County Jail inmate Marvin Guy with a unifying message: “No justice, no peace.’
Clad in black and carrying assault rifles and handguns, the Elmer Platt Gun Club, in association with the Grassroots Legal Campaign, led more than 50 protesters from the George Washington Carver Museum to the steps of the state Capitol.
“If you ain’t doing anything, then you’re guilty,” the lead protester said, exhorting her followers to yell so that Gov. Greg Abbott could hear “What he wants, what you want, and what we all want.”
It was clear that protestors have had enough as they demanded justice for Marvin Guy, a 56-year-old Black man from Killeen, who has yet to face trial despite being held in the Bell County Jail for seven years.
Guy is charged with capital murder of a peace officer in connection with a botched May 9, 2014, raid in which police used a confidential informant as the basis for a no-knock drug warrant.
During the pre-dawn raid on his southwest Killeen residence, Guy allegedly shot and killed one officer and injured several others, believing his home to be under attack. Another officer apparently dropped a flashbang, blinding the police squad and resulting in the firing of over 42 shots.
Since Guy was first charged in May 2014, a succession of defense attorneys, hundreds of pages of motions, evidence and attachments for the judge to consider and even a re-indictment of Guy’s case in 2018 are some reasons for the delay.
Three trial dates hae come and gone with no new date set, though pretrial hearings are still conducted monthly.
The case has drawn national attention, sparking a desire for change among citizens nationwide, including a Killeen-based movement that resulted in the banning of so-called “no-knock warrants” and chokeholds by the Killeen Police Department.
Protesters came from all over the country. Jasmine Bounds was one such protester, flying all the way from Shreveport, Louisiana, to take part in the Austin protest.
“It’s just crazy, you know?” She said. “There’s no reason that should ever happen.”
“We wanted to show solidarity and support for Marvin Guy, make a voice for him since he can’t speak for himself,” Luis Galvan of San Antonio said. “We want to be here for his family.”
Approximately 20 state troopers stood watch from within the Capitol’s gates during the protest, but were never activated.
Garrett Galloway, biological brother to Marvin Guy, spoke to the senselessness of the event as he addressed the crowd in front of the Capitol.
“An innocent officer lost his life, and for what?” he said. “Let someone come in your house at 4:50 in the morning, without announcing themselves. This could have been any one of us.”
Protestor Charlotte Griffith, 27, of Austin, agreed.
“This is another example of a no-knock gone wrong,” he said. “How many deaths do we have to have before these are made illegal? They were trying to use him (Guy) as a scapegoat. It was clearly a botched operation and he’s paying for it.”
Nelson E. Linder, president of the Austin branch of the NAACP, argued that Guy’s case is an example of an issue that requires systemic change.
“This system doesn’t work for Black people,” he said. “These laws are outdated, and need to be repealed.”
Linder reaffirmed the protesters, telling them“You guys got a good cause. Don’t forget that.” Additionally, Linder exhorted the gathering to effect change in their local governments.
“Everything starts where you live,” he said. “That’s why we’re out here.”
Nick Bezzel, speaking for the Elmer Geronimo Gun Club, reminded the group that “all power lies with the people.”
“You might hear us saying Black power, but that just means we take pride in being Black,” he said. “If you say White power, it don’t mean you’re racist, it just means that you take pride in being White. Don’t ever get it twisted.”
Referencing a case similar to that of Guy’s, Bezzel then turned his attention to what he described as “two Americas.”
“When someone comes kicking in your front door, you have a right to defend yourself,” he said. “The problem is that there are two Americas that we live in. America treats Black people differently than everyone else.”
Bezzel said after the rally that he wants to see every Black person in America armed.
“300 years ago, there were laws against non-White people carrying weapons,” he said. “I will not stand for the brutalization of Black people. That’s why it’s important for us to have guns.”
P.J. Martinez, state director for Our Revolution, said that the way forward is straightforward.
“We have to raise awareness, and we need to get the D.A. to drop the charges,” he said.
According to Martinez, the movement includes over 10,000 volunteers who make daily calls to the governor’s office and to the general public in an effort to spread awareness and effect change.
Sharing the stage with the protest was another group that called for the release of Texas residents indicted in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to the group, the prisoners are being held in substandard conditions without bail.
The group, however, made way for the Marvin Guy protest, sharing the steps as several organizers said “we’re doing the same thing.”
The protest concluded around 2 p.m., with organizers leading the group back to the museum.
Herald correspondent Clay Thorp contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.