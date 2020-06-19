As the search for missing Fort Hood soldier Pfc. Vanessa Guillen continues, so will the protests outside the base.
A few dozen people gathered near two Fort Hood gates at the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue in Killeen Friday, just as they have done May 22 and June 12.
The last two, and all subsequent protests, have been planned by League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Herencia No. 4297.
Guillen’s sister, Mayra Guillen, said the family appreciates the support of LULAC.
“They’ve helped us with everything, literally,” said Mayra Guillen, who attended Friday’s protest.
LULAC has helped the family with money to help cover travel costs from Houston, lodging costs and legal fees.
AnaLuisa Tapia, district director of LULAC said protests will continue every Friday at that intersection until Guillen is found.
Third Cavalry Regiment Troopers continued their searches for Guillen this week in the training area near the regiment area of operations. The search then expanded north on the east side of the training area, Fort Hood said in a news release late Thursday.
Previous searches included 3rd Cavalry Regiment buildings, barracks, fields, training areas, lakes, and trails all over Fort Hood, according to the release.
“The 3rd Cavalry Regiment continues to aggressively search for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen and we will not stop until we find her,” said 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander Col. Ralph Overland in a Fort Hood news release from Thursday. “Our number one mission is to find Pfc. Vanessa Guillen. I’m laser focused on that. We are working with CID and law enforcement and we will not stop.”
Mayra Guillen said she and the family have met with Fort Hood officials multiple times throughout the course of the investigation.
“They’re not as sufficient as they should be,” she said of the meetings. “There’s really no answers up to this point, and it’s something that I have to deal with day by day knowing that it’s almost going to be two months, and they still can’t give me anything concrete.”
Guillen was last seen April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment and has not been heard from since that date.
Guillen is assigned to Tomahawk Troop, Pioneer Squadron, which falls under 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
“Tomahawk troop, Pioneer Squadron and 3rd Cavalry Regiment have led hundreds of hours of searches through the buildings, barracks, fields, training areas, lakes, and trails all over Fort Hood Texas,” said Lt. Col. Edward Gavin, Pioneer Squadron commander in the news release. “In true Cavalry spirit, we have sought to develop the situation by action, not leaving to chance that Guillen may be on-post. It breaks my heart for her family, with so many unanswered questions, but also for this troop — who have many of the same questions and are still searching for evidence of her whereabouts.”
Troopers from all squadrons across the regiment have been aggressively participating in the effort to find Guillen because they are dedicated to their mission and will never leave a comrade behind, he said.
Since Guillen’s disappearance April 22, the regiment has been conducting extensive ongoing searches and continues to search every day.
“Our thoughts and prayers remain with Pfc. Guillen and her Family as we continue to search. Our duty and commitment is to Pfc. Guillen, her family, and friends and we will not stop until we find her,” Overland said.
Fort Hood CID agents continue to conduct interviews and follow up on all credible investigative leads.
We encourage anyone who may have information, no matter how minor, that could help in the safe return of Guillen to call CID agents at 254-495-7767 and share that information with them, said Tom Rheinlander, Fort Hood Director of Public Affairs.
The Killeen branch, LULAC Herencia No. 4297, is hosting a drive-thru and pick-up fundraiser barbecue in Killeen Saturday.
The barbecue is from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Moss Rose Community Center, 1103 E. Ave. E, Killeen, according to a post on the branch’s Facebook page.
Plates include brisket, chicken or sausage and include rice, beans, bread and jalapenos. Plates cost $10 each.
All funds raised from the barbecue will go toward Guillen’s family, Tapia said Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.