The number of COVID-19 related deaths is rising daily. The loss of life leaves behind a wave of grief within families and communities.
Although death is a normal part of life, losing someone close is a life-changing event that can start a painful process of grieving.
“The death of a loved one at any time leaves an unanswerable void in the lives of all of us, particularly during this pandemic when so many are unable to connect with loved ones who are quarantined,” said Eugene C. Waters, a clinical psychologist at AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen.
Using the so-called bereavement multiplier, researchers calculated one loss of life leaves nine surviving relatives behind.
These numbers show that COVID-19 isn’t just affecting those who contract it.
Unlike other times, family members and friends cannot spend the final days of life with their loved ones due to social distancing and quarantine procedures.
“The pain is enhanced because of the inability to be close physically, leaving us with an abstract reality with which to deal,” Waters said. “Even when we can be with those who die in their last hours, the pain of losing them, and the hollowness that their absence brings us, never really disappears.”
Moving on with a life without a loved one is hard.
Waters recommended to “focus on celebrating their life with memories of how they impacted our lives and contributed to who we are today.”
Doing so might not be possible immediately. After the loss of a loved one, survivors can go through different stages of grief, including denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.
“It is important to remember that not everyone goes through the stages of grief in that order,” Waters said.” Sometimes they will skip one, and sometimes they move on to another phase and revert back to one they already experienced.”
Since every person is different, it is essential to understand and accept that there is no right way to grieve.
“Human sadness is inevitable, as is death,” Waters said. “Part of the human condition and dilemma is to find a way to come to terms with the inevitability of both, in whatever way that makes sense to you, spiritually, religiously, or philosophically.”
This acceptance and understanding are important first steps toward healing.
“The measure of the meaning of a person’s life in many ways has to do with the impact he or she had on others, and you must consider that when attempting to understand the many “why” questions you are entertaining,” Waters said. “What is important at such times is the meaningfulness in your life created by the loved one you have lost.”
Going through the different stages of grief can take time. Experts can’t give a predictable timeline for progressing through them.
“You will go through the stages of grief at your own pace … and you should not listen to those who tell you things like ‘it is time’, and ‘get on with it’,” Waters said. “You know yourself better than anyone else, and it is time to be kind and caring of you, regardless of what others think.”
Although everyone has a different way of grieving, it is crucial to reach out for help if suffering becomes unbearable.
“If your suffering becomes overwhelming, to the extent that you feel you just cannot function in your regular life and are not getting better, and you feel that you do not have the support you need, seeking help from a professional, such as your pastor, a psychologist, a counselor, or a psychiatrist, may be the right choice,” Waters said.
