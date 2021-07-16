City Manager Kent Cagle will host a budget briefing for the public Wednesday at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
Additionally, a special city council workshop to discuss the budget and related issues is scheduled Saturday at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The workshop is open to the public.
The proposed budget allocates $244 million in expenditures across multiple funds. The city manager’s message on pages 17 through 22 gives an overview of significant items included in the proposal, as well as his thoughts on each item. The all funds summary on page 28 provides a succinct account of total revenues and expenditures in each fund as proposed and for the previous three fiscal years.
Each fund is summarized then broken down by department or function with revenue and expenses detailed as line items.
The general fund, which is primarily supported by property and sales taxes, is budgeted at $103 million for the coming year with a projected ending fund balance of 26.3%. It proposes to decrease the property tax rate to 72.3 cents per $100 valuation from the current rate of 73.3 cents.
The budget also proposes to increase the Street Maintenance Fee by $5.30, lifting it by 311%, from $1.70 to $7.00 per household. The monthly fee has the potential to generate an extra $5.5 million in revenue to combat Killeen’s aging streets.
Budget adoption is scheduled for September 14, and will be preceded by two public hearings. The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1, 2021 and ends Sept. 30, 2022.
For those unable to attend the budget briefing in person, the presentation will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
The entire budget document is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Budget and includes hyperlinks in the table of contents for quick access.
