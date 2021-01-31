Prior its Tuesday workshop, the Killeen City Council is set to discuss approval of the next step in a controversial housing development.
After considering approval of the bylaws of the newly created Killeen Public Facility Corporation, it will then consider the reason the corporation was created in the first place. Namely, this is the proposed $51 million apartment complex, located on 25.77 acres of land near the intersection of Business 190 and W.S. Young Drive, which would be built by Ohio-based apartment developer NRP.
The gated complex would be made up of 368 apartment units, a number subject to change, geared toward a wide income level.
The corporation will be discussed at a separate meeting prior to the council’s regularly scheduled one.
“Approximately 25.7 acres of land will be owned by an affiliate of NRP and will be conveyed to the PFC,” according to a certificate of resolution/term sheet developed for the project. “The PFC will at closing pay that NRP affiliate for approximately 25.7 acres of land and simultaneously enter into a lease with the tenant for 22.2 acres of land (the “land”), who will make a prepaid pent Prepayment to the PFC of an equal amount. PFC will retain 3.5 acres of land free and clear. Tenant will be responsible for the costs of the improvements. The land and improvements will be leased to Tenant on a long term lease. The PFC and a NRP affiliate will be limited partners of tenant.”
Following the meeting on the corporation, in the citizen’s petition section of the workshop, the council is set to hear from Lexi Gibson, in regards to the officer involved shooting death of Patrick Warren on January 10, along with a number of other discussion items.
Tuesday’s workshop meetings will begin at 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
