Should marijuana possession in Killeen be decriminalized? That question will be the main point of discussion at an election forum later this month.
Texas Veterans for Medical Marijuana is scheduled on Oct. 22 to host the event on Proposition A — the initiative to decriminalize marijuana in Killeen — at the Lions Club Park Senior Center.
“The forum will feature a ‘Vote Yes Panel’ and a ‘Vote No Panel,’” according to a news release from forum organizers. The “Vote Yes Panel” will include Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson, Julie Oliver of Ground Game Texas and Louie Minor, a candidate for Bell County Commission. The “Vote No Panel” will include Killeen Councilman Jose Segarra, Killeen school board member Oliver Mintz and Chris Bray, who is running for the same Precinct 4 Bell County Commission seat as Minor.
“There will be a question and answer session for the attendees,” according to the release.
Proposition A is on the Killeen ballot for the Nov. 8 general election.
Proposition A
The ballot language for Prop A spells out the entire initiative in the form of a question:
“Shall the ordinance specified in the initiative petition be approved to: prohibit Killeen police officers from issuing citations or making arrests for Class A or B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses except in limited circumstances, prohibit Class C citations for drug paraphernalia in lieu of a possession of marijuana charge, prohibit the use of city funds or personnel to perform testing to confirm whether a substance meets the legal definition of marijuana except in limited circumstances, prohibit Killeen police officers from considering the odor of marijuana or hemp to constitute probable cause for any search or seizure except in limited circumstances, require that Killeen police officers receive training on the ordinance, require that policies and procedures be updated in accordance with the ordinance, require regular open meetings with stakeholders to discuss practices related to the ordinance, provide that a violation of the ordinance may subject a Killeen police officer to discipline, and require a report within three months of adoption of the ordinance and annually thereafter to be submitted to City Council concerning implementation of the ordinance?”
To put it plainly, voting “Yes” for Proposition A means decriminalizing up to 4 ounces of marijuana in Killeen.
Harker Heights voters will also decide whether to decriminalize marijuana. On the Harker Heights ballot, it is also listed as Proposition A.
“The ‘Vote Yes panel’ will discuss how marijuana arrests adversely affect people for the rest of their (lives), the racial disparity of marijuana arrests in Killeen and Harker Heights, and home rule, the right of municipalities to pass their own laws without interference from the state,” according to the release. “The ‘Vote No panel’ will discuss their concerns about the initiative, including their belief that the crime rate will go up, the amount of marijuana in the initiative, and requiring police officers to violate state law. This forum will allow voters to understand these important issues and decide how they will vote.”
Initiative ordinance
The initiative requires that “Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in the limited circumstances.”
The ordinance provides a penalty clause for Killeen police officers who violate the ordinance.
“Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses. The only circumstances in which Killeen police officers are permitted to issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana are when such citations or arrests are part of (1) the investigation of a felony level narcotics case that has been designated as a high priority investigation by a Killeen police commander, assistant chief of police, or chief of police; and/or (2) the investigation of a violent felony. Any violation of this chapter may subject a Killeen police officer to discipline as provided by the Texas Local Government Code or as provided in city policy.”
On Oct. 22, the free forum is set for 1 to 3:30 p.m. at 1700 East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Early voting
In Bell County, early voting dates are set for Oct. 24-28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 29, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 30, from noon to 6; and Oct. 31-Nov. 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting polling places are at the Bell County Courthouse Annex (Belton), the Bell County Courthouse Annex (Killeen), Jackson Professional Learning Center (Killeen), Senior Center at Lions Park (Killeen), Temple Independent School District Administration Building (Temple), Salado Church of Christ (Salado) and Parks & Recreation Center (Harker Heights).
