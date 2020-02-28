The Bell County Public Health director said Friday that there are no cases of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, in Bell County.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell said the county is working with local, state and federal officials, including Fort Hood, to continue situational awareness and preparedness.
Safety tips to avoid contracting COVID-19 are:
- Avoiding those who are ill
- Staying home if you are ill
- Cover your cough
- Wash your hands regularly
- Avoid touching your face
Robison-Chadwell reminded residents it is still flu season.
Visit the health district's website at www.bellcountyhealth.org for any updates. Social media users can also follow the health district on Facebook.
