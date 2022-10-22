Housing

A rendering of this "modern 4-plex" shows what Gurunath Vadamudala plans to build at 1707 N. 8th St. if Killeen City Council members approve his rezoning request for the 0.2-are lot.

 Courtesy image

A Killeen City Council public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday to consider rezoning a property where a four-plex will be built in the North Killeen Revitalization Area.

“That’s a place we need to make things happen,” Edwin Revell, the city’s executive director of development services, said during a workshop last week. “The intent is really to show that this development is consistent with the comprehensive plan.”

