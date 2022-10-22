A Killeen City Council public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday to consider rezoning a property where a four-plex will be built in the North Killeen Revitalization Area.
“That’s a place we need to make things happen,” Edwin Revell, the city’s executive director of development services, said during a workshop last week. “The intent is really to show that this development is consistent with the comprehensive plan.”
If his rezoning request is approved, Gurunath Vadamudala plans to build a “modern 4-plex” in the North Killeen Revitalization Area on 0.2 acres at 1707 N. 8th St.
“The request is considered an infill project on a vacant lot and will provide for a variety of housing types contributing to diverse neighborhoods,” according to a city staff report. ”This is an example of improving the city’s fiscal health by allowing development in north Killeen, where existing infrastructure is located, to help generate wealth and a sense of community. The request may show how the area can be improved while meeting the needs of the community and may also contribute to quality and affordable housing by increasing the number of units in a smaller lot.”
Vadamudala is asking the City Council to rezone the property from business district to multifamily residential district.
“This request is consistent with the ‘Traditional Neighborhood’ designation of the Future Land Use Map (FLUM),” according to the staff report. “This request supports or furthers the implementation” of several 2022 Comprehensive Plan recommendations, including using place types and complete neighborhoods as building blocks, encouraging incremental evolution of neighborhoods, prioritizing infill and revitalization in north Killeen and diversifying housing types and price points.
In another public hearing on Tuesday, the Brown Revocable Trust is seeking to rezone 515 N. 2nd St. — a 0.43-acre lot — from business district and multifamily residential district to multifamily apartment residential district.
“The applicant intends to renovate the existing structures on the property for residential use,” the staff report shows.
Like the North 8th Street property, this one is in the North Killeen Revitalization Area and meets the same 2022 Comprehensive Plan recommendations.
“The ‘Urban Village’ place type is considered to be one of the most fiscally resilient place types, and in the right proportion, can subsidize low-value development patterns,” according to the staff report. “It is generally intended for the center of activity with active streets, focusing on people, and imperatively highlights walkability for pedestrian over automobiles. The ‘Urban Village’ place type promotes the ... mix of uses including residential uses such as townhouses, small plex (2-6 units), and apartments.”
Other public hearings
Council members will consider amending an ordinance that requires planned unit developments for properties when several multifamily zoning districts are at least 25 acres,
“This provision often triggers the requirement for a PUD in areas where infill development should be encouraged, including north Killeen,” a staff report shows. “This proposed change is consistent with Sec. 31-802(d), which states: ‘Generally, the minimum acreage for a planned development shall be five acres.’”
If council members approve the change, it will allow applicants to more easily request to rezone property for multifamily development, particularly for small infill lots in north Killeen.”
And in a separate hearing, staff members will recommend reinstating landscaping standards removed from an October 2020 ordinance adoption, when council members “moved all landscaping regulations from Chapter 8 (building and construction regulation) to Chapter 31 (zoning).”
“The approved ordinance inadvertently left out the section regarding landscaping standards for nonresidential, multiple apartment complex development, and commercial use lots and parcels,” according to a staff report. “The proposed ordinance replaces the language that was removed verbatim. No changes to the old landscaping standards ... are proposed at this time.”
Killeen Rodeo Arena
Staff members are recommending that council members contract Southern Bleacher Company of Graham to remove wood bleachers at the Killeen Rodeo Arena and install aluminum bleachers for $118,300.
“After contacting nine other vendors, staff has obtained a quote from Southern Bleacher Inc., in the amount of $118,300 for the bleacher materials and installation,” the staff report shows. “The 76th Annual PRCA Rodeo is scheduled for May 18-20, 2023, and there will be sufficient time to allow for the replacement of the bleachers. The replacement is needed to ensure the safety of over 10,000 rodeo patrons that attend each year.”
In January, the City Council passed a resolution approving Texas Correctional Industries as the vendor to replace the damaged wood bleachers on the upper portion of the east side of the arena on W.S. Young Drive.
“Although City Council approved the purchase to replace the bleachers on the, TCI could not obtain the aluminum bleacher replacements due to product shortages and fluctuation in material costs,” according tot he staff report.
TCI is a division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice that manufactures goods and provides services “primarily using offender labor.”
Consent agenda
Items on the consent agenda include:
Consider a resolution awarding a $316,000 bid to Colliver Tire Service for tire services.
Consider a resolution for the purchase of fleet parts through Advance, Chastang, Lonestar Freighliner, NAPA and O’Reilly for up to $413,000 and through Southern Tire Mart for up to $200,000.
Consider a resolution authorizing the amendment of a 10-year purchase agreement with Axon Enterprise for Tasers for the remaining nine years of the agreement, at $585,224.64.
Consider a resolution finding that Oncor Electric’s application to change rates in the city “should be denied and that reasonable rate case expenses shall be reimbursed by Oncor Electric.”
Other agenda items
During the “discussion items” part of the agenda, the council is expected to talk about city officials’ participation at the Texas Municipal League and Association of the United States Army conferences earlier this month and review “commercial and financial information with a potential business prospect and deliberate the offer of economic development incentives.”
The City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
On Thursday, a Killeen City Council town hall is set for 6 to 8 p.m. — also at City Hall.
