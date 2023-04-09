Bunny Trail

A mixed-use development with apartments such as these will be built near Bunny Trail if Killeen City Council members on Tuesday approve the rezoning of more than 200 acres for that purpose.

 City of Killeen

A Killeen City Council public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday to rezone more than 200 acres for a mixed-use development near Bunny Trail.

“The applicant intends to develop the property into a mixed-use community with multiple types of single-family residential, apartments, townhomes, commercial and open-space uses,” according to a city staff report. “Staff finds that the request is consistent with the policies and principles of the 2022 comprehensive plan, as indicated in the comprehensive plan analysis. Staff finds that the request is compatible with the existing land uses and prevailing the community character.”

