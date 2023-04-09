A Killeen City Council public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday to rezone more than 200 acres for a mixed-use development near Bunny Trail.
“The applicant intends to develop the property into a mixed-use community with multiple types of single-family residential, apartments, townhomes, commercial and open-space uses,” according to a city staff report. “Staff finds that the request is consistent with the policies and principles of the 2022 comprehensive plan, as indicated in the comprehensive plan analysis. Staff finds that the request is compatible with the existing land uses and prevailing the community character.”
The planned unit development would include 300 single-family homes, 800 multifamily apartments and 600 townhouses.
The proposed development includes about 32.3 acres of parks and open space, including a greenway trail segment, at least one playscape, covered pavilion, picnic tables and trash receptacles.
In a 7-0 vote, members of the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the request from Belton Engineering, “with the condition that lighting be added to the greenway trail segment,” according to the staff report.
The greenway trail segment would connect to the “future regional trail network, as required in the Parks Master Plan.” Also, Mohawk Drive would connect a planned community park — McMillan Mountain — to the north.
“The proposed PUD standards include stipulations regarding a mandatory (homeowners association), buffering standards between commercial and residential uses, architectural standards, enhanced road standards, street tree requirements, enhanced fencing standards, parkland dedication and development requirements and subdivision entry signs.
For the same development, Belton Engineering has requested voluntary annexation into the city limits. The area is on the west side of Bunny Trail, north of the Goodnight Ranch subdivision, south of Haynes Elementary School and east of Dr. Joseph A. Fowler Elementary School.
A public hearing on the annexation is also scheduled for Tuesday.
Resolution for the purchase of chemicals from Progressive Commercial Aquatics for $85,000.
Resolution approving the appointment of an executive director of community development.
Resolution confirming municipal court Judge Kris Krishna’s annual evaluation and pay increase.
Ordinance amendment regarding feral cats, aggressive dogs and wild animals.
Authorize a professional services agreement with Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects for a needs assessment and conceptual layout of a new Killeen City Hall and Municipal Court complex for $108,295.
Consider a request to rezone 505 Reese Creek from university district to university district with a conditional-use permit to allow single-family residential use on six lots.
Consider an ordinance amending Chapter 31 of the Code of Ordinances regarding land-use regulations for residential structures on a single lot and permitted uses in multifamily residential district.
Consider an ordinance amendment regarding the city’s zoning regulations and allowing for short-term rentals.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
