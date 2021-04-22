Autism Behavior Support, 4003 W Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 3, in Killeen is hosting a Saturday event to celebrate Autism Awareness Month.
The event, which will feature barbecued food, a bounce house and safety talks from police and firefighters, is open to the public.
“We would love for the community to come and join us in our family fun day and to just bring awareness to our community,” according to Autism Behavior Support.
The event will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
