Four local men are trying to raise awareness about human trafficking and kidnapping, and they are inviting the public to a “meeting of the minds.”
The meeting will happen at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive, Suite A, Harker Heights.
Courtney Holmes is the manager of 4Way Ent, which is sponsoring the event. She said the intention of the meeting is to bring community members together to discuss the trafficking and kidnapping problems and how they can get involved.
Holmes said the meeting is open to “anybody who is concerned, anybody who wants to help or anybody who has been affected by it.”
One of the men who organized the event is local entertainer Johnny Moore, better known as Johnny Mo.
Moore was inspired to start the awareness due to seeing news stories about missing people showing up on his social media.
“He just wanted to do something about it,” Holmes said.
Joining Moore in organizing the event were three local men, including Krab Kingz owner Brandon Martin.
“They wanted to be more proactive than reactive,” Holmes said.
The public is also invited to a free event, called Bigger Than Me, at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Harker Heights Event Center.
The February event will be like a seminar, Holmes said. The event will feature different activities, such as self defense classes and safety tips given by private investigators.
“This is going to be an ongoing thing,” Holmes said.
