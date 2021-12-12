The city of Killeen is inviting residents to provide feedback and receive answers on its new comprehensive plan through the first half of this week.
Starting Monday, residents will have the opportunity to speak directly those responsible for the development of Killeen’s new comprehensive plan — Dallas-based consulting company Verdunity.
The comprehensive plan is the second of its kind in recent memory. Its predecessors, a 2010 plan comprehensive plan and a 2013 downtown master plan, were shelved less than a year after development. The current plan, which has cost the city approximately $349,140, seeks to “build healthy and equitable neighborhoods,” “create a more vibrant and resilient economy” and “identify areas where reinvestment or new development is needed,” according to a news release Friday.
Just months after Verdunity was hired on in March, residents were asked for input through surveys and a series of “walkshops,” or walking workshops where residents were given the opportunity to tour areas of Killeen with Verdunity and provide their feedback.
Now, almost nine months later, residents are being asked for one last round of feedback to help guide the company in their development of Killeen’s master plan.
Both members of Verdunity and the Killeen City Council will be available during the proceeding schedule at the Killeen Utility Collection Conference Room, 210 W. Avenue C.
During this time, residents can provide feedback on anything from neighborhood development to general zoning. Prior to the meeting, residents can view current suggestions and input their own on Verdunity’s interactive online map.
Verdunity CEO Kevin Shepherd will present the firm’s final findings at a presentation Wednesday night.
The city of Killeen has also put out a YouTube video encouraging residents to participate at the workshop: https://bit.ly/3dKeEba.
Meeting schedule:
Monday: 4 to 6 p.m.
Tuesday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A formal presentation with results will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.