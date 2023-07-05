HARKER HEIGHTS — Nancy Burks Worcester brought her puppet friends to the Stewart C. Meyer Library in Harker Heights Wednesday and wowed crowds of kids for two performances.
A creative professional, Worcester uses her friends Larry the Crocodile, Waco and Lilly the Weasels and Dr. Eddie, a hermit crab, to tell familiar stories with unexpected twists. The messages about manners and dealing with feelings come straight from the puppeteer who is a mother and grandmother in her own right. Themes like community involvement, being kind to one another, picking up trash and being a good friend all come out in the sassy dialogue between Worcester and her friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.