HARKER HEIGHTS — Four-legged furry friends walked around the Purser Family Park in Harker Heights on Saturday as the dogs and their humans attended Paws in the Park, an annual event.
The event, which is put on by the city of Harker Heights, featured dog-specific vendors and various contests, according to Sara Gibbs, activities coordinator for the city.
“We have it in the spring time typically every year,” Gibbs said. “We invite the public to bring their fur babies out here or possibly adopt out here.”
Gibbs said she estimated that around 2:30 p.m., around 200-300 people had come by the park for the event.
“Today, with the weather being as nice as it is, we have a lot of people coming out with their dogs, and then we have people from the dog park,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs and Adam Trujillo, Activities Center specialist, hosted several competitions, such as a smallest dog, largest dog, agility competition and best trick competition.
Walking around with their 13-year-old petit basset griffon vendéen named Oliver was James Harrison and his wife and two kids.
“Dog-friendly is always something right up our alley, something we can take Oliver to,” Harrison said, adding that Oliver likes the free treats.
Harrison, who said he and his family moved from Washington state not long ago, said Paws in the Park reminded him of events where they used to live.
“We used to live up in Seattle, which is a very dog-friendly, pet-friendly location; you can take them anywhere,” he said. “Something like this brings us back to that.”
Sitting near the playground at the park, Killeen resident Alex Lyons and his family let their 1-year-old blue heeler Tucker rest.
“It’s great being able to get him out of the house,” Lyons said of Tucker. “We have another dog at home, but she couldn’t come out ... but getting him outside and other people, other dogs, it’s good for him.”
Lyons said he was impressed to see the dog-themed vendors there as well as the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.