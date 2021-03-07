During the recent winter weather, many local residents were without power and also without water. As things have returned to normal, the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 who supplies water to Killeen and many of the surrounding cities, has addressed the water situation.
Ricky Garrett, the general manager of the water district, answered these questions via email on Thursday:
Can you confirm that the power went out at the water plant during the winter weather? How long was the power out?
“The power was never lost at the Belton Water Plant. The power being received had too much imbalance between the phases to run our 2 largest pumps until Friday (Feb. 19) afternoon about 3:30.”
You said before that the district was pumping twice as much water as normal in the winter, over 50 million gallons a day, correct? How long did the plant pump over 50 million gallons?
Garrett provided a spreadsheet with the plants pump levels during the winter weather week, Feb. 14-19, and the days after. According to the spreadsheet, from Feb. 17 through at least Feb. 21 the district pumped more than 50 million gallons per day. On Feb. 20 and Feb. 21, the district pumped more than 60 million gallons per day.
We heard that the plant used generators when the power went out but the generators were only able to pump half as much water as they would normally. Is that the case?
“We don’t have backup generation for the high voltage portion of the plant. We have standby generation for the plant control center so that tank levels and WCID 1 pressures can still be monitored in case of a power outage.”
Also, during the citywide boil-water orders, we found out that the city of Harker Heights decided to disinfect its water tanks after water issues but the city of Killeen did not. They both experienced low water levels and a lack of pressure. Can you speak on whether or not they needed to disinfect their tanks?
An answer was not provided.
Who did you notify, and when, that the water plant lost power, and would be providing less water? How big of a deal is this?
“N/A, see above.”
How low did the water tanks in Killeen and Harker Heights get during the week of and after the winter storm? If you don’t keep track of this, why not?
“We struggled most of the week to keep adequate tank levels. We stayed in contact with all of our customers. I know that both Killeen and Harker Heights needed more water than we were able to provide until Saturday evening. As we ramped up pumpage, the water was being drawn out of storage as fast as we could send it to their storages. We monitor tank levels at each take point but do NOT have information regarding tanks within each customer’s distribution system.”
