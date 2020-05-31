Still interested in getting a test for the coronavirus?
It’s important to note that there are two main types of tests.
The diagnostic test, which is also known as polymerase chain reaction, or PCR test, detects the genetic information of the virus, which is only possible if a patient is infected with the virus at the time of testing. Health care professionals use mucus typically taken from a person’s nose or throat as a sample.
The other dominant test — an antibody test — involves screening the patient’s blood for antibodies against the coronavirus. A patient’s body produces antibodies when it fights a COVID—19 infection. The antibody test tells the patient if they had the coronavirus in the past and developed antibodies for it.
One Killeen clinic doing both types of tests is SignatureCare Emergency Center, 800 W Central Texas Expressway.
The Herald sent a few questions about testing to the clinic, which were answered by Dr. Steven Elsbecker, the SignatureCare Killeen medical director.
Here is what he said.
How many coronavirus tests have been done at SignatureCare Emergency Center in Killeen?
We have done 129 tests in total; 113 Nasal PCR tests and 16 antibody tests with only 5 positive cases so far. Four of the positive tests were PCR. One was an antibody test.
What is the experience like for a patient? Please describe what a test involves?
To test for active infection, a nasal swab needs to be collected. This process involves placing what is effectively a long Q tip into the nasal passages of the patient to collect and test mucous. For antibody testing, a blood draw is all that is necessary.
What is the cost?
Cost varies depending on insurance coverage as with anything else in medicine. For those without insurance, we offer testing at cash pay prices that are very favorable when compared to hospital based ER charges.
Why get an antibody test?
Antibody testing can give useful information on previous exposure to the virus and potential protection from the virus. We still don’t know with 100% certainty whether a single exposure to the virus gives us complete immunity in the future. A positive antibody test does not mean that somebody has an active infection.
Is testing reliable?
All COVID testing still needs validation. These tests were all brought to market very quickly and some carry FDA authorization and none have full FDA approval. SignatureCare offers three types of tests:
1. Nasal PCR — Looks for active infection, takes 2—3 days for results and unfortunately can have false negatives in those who are not symptomatic.
2. COVID Antigen test — Looks for active disease, takes 15 minutes for results, FDA authorized and can detect active infection in those that are not yet symptomatic.
3. Antibody test — Looks for a patient’s immune response to an exposure to the virus that causes COVID (SARS CoV2 Virus).
It’s important to know that none of these tests are perfect, but having this information and interpreting it correctly with the help of your physician can help arm us with useful information in this unprecedented fight.
