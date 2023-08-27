Herald: When was the last time the city raised fees for developers, particularly the subdivision inspection fee?
Cagle: Fees are adjusted annually during adoption of the budget. The subdivision construction plan review and inspection fees were increased last year with the FY 22/23 budget. Prior to last year’s budget, the subdivision inspection fees had not been increased since at least 2015 (see Ordinance No. 15-043).
Herald: How much were the city’s developer fees increased last time they were raised?
Cagle: With the FY 22/23 budget, the subdivision construction plan review fees were doubled. Subdivision inspection fees were transitioned from a per-inspection fee to a one-time fee to cover all required inspections (see highlighted portion of fee breakdown below). The difference in cost from last year to this year depends on how many inspections the developer was charged for.
Herald: How long has the city been below the benchmark rates for developer fees for similar cities?
Cagle: FY 19/20 was first year the city included a fee schedule and benchmarking in the budget. Most development fees were below the benchmark average in FY 19/20, FY 20/21, and FY 21/22.
Herald: What is the total amount of unpaid developer fees that are being forgiven?
Cagle: Due to outdated systems, there is no way to determine the amount of fees that were not paid. However, the new permitting software will have improved reporting and accountability systems to aid in ensuring that all required fees are paid moving forward.
Herald: Of the total amount, please provide a breakdown of how much is owed by the top five major developers and builders?
Cagle: We do not have this information.
Herald: How many total meetings have taken place between the city staff and developers since Jan. 1, 2022?
Cagle: City staff meets with developers almost daily. If the question is about how many meetings have taken place regarding the Architectural and Site Design Standards, I would estimate approximately fifteen (15) meetings have taken place since January 1, 2022. A list of all meetings that have taken place regarding the architectural standards ordinance to date is provided below.
Herald: To your knowledge, have any city council members taken part in any of those meetings? If so, which council members have joined in?
Cagle: Many of the meetings referenced above were City Council Workshops or Regular Meetings, so those meetings were attended by all members of the City Council. Of the stakeholder meetings held in February and March of 2022, I do not recall any of the current City Council members attending. Of the meetings held in June and July of 2023, I believe Mayor Pro Tem Cobb, Councilwoman Gonzalez and Councilman Segarra each attended one meeting.
Herald: Does the city have adequate staffing to perform home and subdivision inspections in a reasonable timeframe?
Herald: How often would you say the staff has to send developers’ plans back because they don’t comply with the Architectural Design Standards ordinance?
Cagle: For single-family residential, the majority of permits comply with the architectural standards upon submittal. Staff estimates that less than 10% of new home permits are returned because they do not meet the standards. For non-residential permits, most plans do not comply with the standards when they are initially submitted. Staff works with the applicants for these projects to help them to revise their plans to meet the standards.
(1) comment
Loser!!
I don’t even have to read the news article. I put the picture near my backyard and it keeps mosquitos, spiders, and other rodents away. The problem is how this loser of a person was put in charge of a major Central Texas city and he continues to run it into the ground; as he clearly does not know what he is doing!!!!
Wake up City of Killeen Councilmembers, WE need a change before the city goes into debt due to mismanagement.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.