Kent Cagle

City Manager Kent Cagle talks inspection fees and the new system its developing with the Herald.

 Kevin Limiti | Herald

Herald: When was the last time the city raised fees for developers, particularly the subdivision inspection fee?

Cagle: Fees are adjusted annually during adoption of the budget. The subdivision construction plan review and inspection fees were increased last year with the FY 22/23 budget. Prior to last year’s budget, the subdivision inspection fees had not been increased since at least 2015 (see Ordinance No. 15-043).

(1) comment

