Sewage spill

Sewage spills from the ground due to a broken pipe recently in southwest Killeen.

Residents who live downstream from a Killeen sewage leak have been dealing with the aftermath of the environmental accident for the past week.

According to the city, a broken sewage pipe near a lift station south of Texas A&M University-Central Texas resulted in a spill of about 245,000 gallons of raw sewage, with much of it going into nearby Reece Creek. The city discovered the spill on Sunday after getting calls from residents, and had the repairs done on Tuesday.

Methane Creator

Folks put a lot of money into their personal wells. Maintenance of sewer lines should be an often monitored inspection. City is being reactive instead of proactive. Now the river and lake is polluted. Shocking a well only kills the bacteria currently inside it. More bacteria will seep in during time. We have septic sprayers and the city/county never inspects them. Some neighbors never maintain them and the stench is horrible. I’m sure the effluent is draining into the watershed.

