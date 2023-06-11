Residents who live downstream from a Killeen sewage leak have been dealing with the aftermath of the environmental accident for the past week.
According to the city, a broken sewage pipe near a lift station south of Texas A&M University-Central Texas resulted in a spill of about 245,000 gallons of raw sewage, with much of it going into nearby Reece Creek. The city discovered the spill on Sunday after getting calls from residents, and had the repairs done on Tuesday.
The spill did not cause any fish to be killed, according to a form the Killeen government filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
However, residents who live near Reece Creek, a tributary of the Lampasas River, describe the situation as much worse. They estimate the spill may be in the millions of gallons, and the sewage likely reached Lampasas River and Stillhouse Hollow Lake, and fish and other wildlife likely died because of the spill.
Tony Estes, a local resident who lives near Reece Creek, just north of the river, said he tested the water in his well, and the test came back positive for bacteria, Estes said Friday.
The Herald sent questions about the situation to the city on Thursday and Friday. As of Saturday, city spokeswoman Janell Ford had answered the Thursday questions, but had not answered the questions sent on Friday.
Below are the questions and answers:
1. What are the next steps for the City of Killeen?
RESPONSE: TTG (a construction company) has finished their work and cleanup around the site since repairs were made. A sewer crew installed some silt fence, reseeding, and cleaning/disinfecting around the spill site throughout Thursday and Friday.
2. Will the city partner with an environmental agency for direction?
RESPONSE: The city has been working with TCEQ since we were made aware of this issue. TCEQ representatives have been onsite and walked the creek with city staff, along with providing direction on testing. The city is continuing to work closely and keep TCEQ updated throughout this process.
3. What is the city going to do to help affected residents clean up and restore clean water service?
RESPONSE: Staff is working with Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District to proactively offer to disinfect the water wells at no expense to the approximately 13 water well property owners that may have been affected.
4. How far down Reece Creek, Lampasas River, Stillhouse Hollow Lake is the City of Killeen testing water samples?
RESPONSE: The City has collected and will continue to collect samples from four (4) locations approved by TCEQ:
- Initial outfall point
- Three (3) miles downstream
- At the crossing of FM2670 before the stream enters the Lampasas River
- Where the Lampasas River crosses SH195.
5. Is there any official word on how far the leak traveled?
RESPONSE: Due to the amount of rainfall and the fact that the creek is at a constant flow, there is no clear indication on the extents of the distance.
6. The Herald is in receipt of an email from Dirk Aaron at the CUWCD that says they have recommended to the City of Killeen to conduct individual shock treatment in a proactive manner to 12 water wells in the Reece Creek area. Can you tell us when this will be done and if the City of Killeen is going to pick up the tab for these services?
7. The city marked “No” on the TCEQ form for Fish Kill. How does the city know no fish were killed?
RESPONSE: The creek has been walked and surveyed throughout the process by city staff, along with TCEQ personnel, and no signs of dead aquatic life have been found in the creek.
8. Does the city have an alarm system or daily reports of some kind to detect large leaks like this in the sewer system? If so, why didn’t the alarm system or the reports detect there was a leak?
RESPONSE: There are no such alarm systems for wastewater mains.
Unanswered questions
1) Has the city tested any of the water wells near the sewage spill site or downstream from the spill site?
2) What are the results of those tests?
3) If the city has not tested those wells, please explain why.
4) Is the city attempting to shock the wells or residents in the area? What is the city trying to accomplish by doing that?
5) Have the water wells in the area been ruined by the sewage leak?
6) If they have, what does the city plan to do about that?
(1) comment
Folks put a lot of money into their personal wells. Maintenance of sewer lines should be an often monitored inspection. City is being reactive instead of proactive. Now the river and lake is polluted. Shocking a well only kills the bacteria currently inside it. More bacteria will seep in during time. We have septic sprayers and the city/county never inspects them. Some neighbors never maintain them and the stench is horrible. I’m sure the effluent is draining into the watershed.
