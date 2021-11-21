In the weeks after Killeen’s 10-day citywide boil-water order in last October due to low levels of chlorine in the city’s drinking water, the Herald sent follow-up questions to the city about the issue. Jeffery Reynolds, Killeen executive director of Public Works, answered most of the questions below, unless otherwise noted.
Below are the questions from the Herald, and the answers provided by the city.
Herald: Why did the daily water tests in October not show the low levels of chlorine that the quarterly test showed on Oct. 19?
City: The daily water tests are taken from 60 sites throughout the City. These 60 are taken twice per month and sent to Bio Chem lab for testing. The eight quarterly are at different sites than the 60.
Please explain Killeen’s procedure for testing the drinking water. What is the process and how does it work?
City staff takes daily, monthly, and quarterly samples from sites throughout the City that are approved by the TCEQ. Before the sample is taken, the line is flushed and chlorine residuals are taken. The samples are then sent to the lab for testing. The City takes 120 routine BAC-T tests per month and varying numbers of special Bac-T tests for boil water notices and new construction sites. Bac-T tests look for e-coli, total coliform, and other harmful bacteria in the water as required by state law.
How are water testing locations chosen? Is any water tested at residential taps? Why or why not?
Water testing locations are chosen as a representative of the entire City. None of these tests are taken at residential taps because the TCEQ wants a representation of the water in the City’s distribution system, not the residential system.
What is the integrity of the tests? How can the public know they are being done properly?
The integrity of the tests is regulated and monitored by the TCEQ. The person taking the sample is a licensed operator with the TCEQ and the lab testing the sample is a National Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (NELAP) accredited lab.
Did anyone on the city staff, including City Manager Kent Cagle, request the mayor or the City Council to not talk publicly about the boil-water order until it was over? If so, please explain.
No, the mayor spoke daily and openly about the order to all media outlets throughout the entire process. The mayor also conducted a press conference and we included his quotes in press releases that we distributed, as well. Additionally, he spoke publicly at the City Council meetings concerning this topic. We take note that it is always best for the subject matter experts (SMEs) to be the focus of interviews, as they have the best knowledge of the situation, which constantly changes and is updated with new information — those SMEs are the Public Works team, TCEQ and WCID.
(Janell J. Lewis Ford, Executive Director of Communications)
Prior to October, when was the last time the Killeen drinking water system was completely flushed?
Killeen’s drinking water system has not been completely flushed. Areas of the system are routinely flushed through 100 auto-flushers in conjunction with fire hydrant and dead-end flushing.
What are the dates of when the Killeen water tanks were disinfected in the last five years? Please provide the tank by location and date of disinfection?
Killeen relies upon the disinfectant in the water they receive from WCID #1 to last throughout the Killeen distribution system. At times, disinfectant levels may fall to a point where deep cycling of tanks and flushing is necessary to keep the disinfectant levels up. In December 2020, Killeen did a chlorine conversion on the two tanks at 5800 Bunny Trail.
How many boil-water notices have been issued by Killeen (by calendar year) since Jan. 1, 2018? Please include location and date for each notice.
All boil water notices are posted to our website under “News” and “Alerts,” and sent to news media as a press release. Please check our site at https://www.killeentexas.gov/civicalerts.aspx
(Janell J. Lewis Ford, Executive Director of Communications)
How much money has been spent on replacing aging water infrastructure (water pipes only) in Killeen (by calendar year) since Jan. 1, 2018?
2018 - $1.2M; 2019 - $.15M; 2020 - $1.38M; 2021 - $.7M = a total of $3.43M
The public works director mentioned employees will get new training on dealing with the city’s water system in the wake of the citywide boil notice. Is that training recommended or required by TCEQ?
Recommended
Please describe the training. Where will it be done, and how many hours will it take?
A TCEQ eight-hour training on chloramine disinfection and nitrification is being offered to WCID #1 and their customers on November the 17th and again on November the 18th. The City of Killeen will be hosting the training at one of its Public Works facilities.
How can the city be assured another citywide boil-notice like this one will not happen again?
While nothing is ever 100%, by incorporating training from the TCEQ, updating the City’s nitrification action plan, working with WCID #1 and their customers, and installing booster stations, City staff is confident that another citywide boil water notice like this one will not happen again.
The mayor called it a fluke. Does the city have another way to describe it?
This was an anomaly for the City of Killeen as it had never happened before, but the TCEQ has stated that this has happened in other water systems throughout the state.
Will the After Action Report/Plan on the issue be shared with the public? When will it be finished?
Yes, the report is expected to be completed the second week in December, as per the City’s Emergency Management Office.
Does the city have any plans to rebate businesses or residents on their water bills because of the citywide boil-water notice? If not, why?
No, water was provided to all customers for the duration of the boil water notice.
Could the city have been more transparent about the issue?
No, the City was very transparent from the moment we realized a boil water notice was necessary. We’ve distributed 13 press releases, 3 in-depth interviews with leaders, 3+ videos and photo ops for media’s use, performed a press conference with our mayor and also spoke for more than an hour during the City Council meeting, answering questions and presenting. We also conducted two straight hours of Zoom interviews with media outlets within the first, 24 hours of the notice and released full water tests results for four quarters — all over a 10-day period. We’ve also subsequently distributed another press release on Nov. 8 with updates.
(Janell J. Lewis Ford, Executive Director of Communications)
The city released the quarterly test data the first week of the boil notice, but it did not release the daily test data until after the notice was lifted on Oct. 29. Why not release the daily data earlier, such as the same time as the quarterly data?
City staff was consumed with, and focusing all efforts on, resolving the BWN issue. Data was posted upon request.
