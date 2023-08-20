Barbecue lovers get in line early for lunch from Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue.
Steven and Kristen Rossler set up their food truck and smoker by 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday and Thursday in the parking lot at Smile Doctors, which sits at the corner of Central Texas Expressway and Morgan Street.
By 11:45 a.m. Thursday they were sold out of cheesy poblano grits, a customer favorite, and, the line had grown to a dozen people waiting to order.
Since making it into the September issue of Texas Monthly, the couple has seen an increase in business. But, according to the customers in line Thursday, their food has always been great.
The magazine gives a “pro tip” that folks should, “get all the meats and four sides in the...RBCB platter.” And, some of his customers agree. But, one would have to get there early—or order for pick up.
Matt Gill a retired veteran, is now a food historian, and visits the corner three or more times a month.
“Barbeque places are a dime a dozen,” Gill said. “What matters are the people and the service they provide.” Gill is also a cook but said he will come down and wait in line a to get the delicious meal and touch base with the Rosslers.
At noon, an employee at the dental office stopped by to see what the special of the day was. Thursday, it was Mozarella Pesto Stuffed Chicken Breast.
“We love having them here,” Yazmin Perez said. Perez is the Practice Director at Smile Doctors.
“We share a culture, we support one another. The Rosslers are local and we like supporting local business. And, their food is terrific,” Perez said.
Not everyone in line has tasted the fare.
Kim Ross and her 4-year-old son Spencer were trying Blue Cord for the first time.
“My neighbor told me about this place,” Ross said.
“A friend from church brought some leftovers for lunch,” Maggie Shipp said. “I’ve never been here either, but when i tasted a bite, I wanted a whole meal.”
Several others in line had heard about the Rosslers in a similar way. A few had seen the article in the online version of the magazine.
“The menu has a few unexpected items, such as brisket ramen and deviled eggs topped with a brisket burnt end. The rest is standard fare, and the Rosslers do it well,” according to the Texas Monthly article titled “The 25 Best New and Improved BBQ Joints in Texas,”
Rossler, an U.S. Army vet and his wife have run the business since 2016. They cater special events and provide meals to others if a need arises. During the pandemic and ice-storms that hit the area, the Rosslers answered the call from friends and the community with meals or to volunteer resources as needed.
