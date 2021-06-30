COPPERAS COVE — City and county leaders met Wednesday in the Copperas Cove city council chambers to discuss completed, ongoing or future projects.
Typically, city officials along with members of the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation, the Copperas Cove Chamber and Visitors Bureau, the Copperas Cove Independent School District and Coryell County Judge Roger Miller meet on a quarterly basis.
Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah updated those in attendance on the projected growth of the city’s population, which could now be on track to exceed 55,000 within the next decade, citing data provided to him by Development Services Director Bobby Lewis.
Right now, the city’s population is around 33,000.
Haverlah also discussed the hiring of two new city employees in management positions.
He mentioned that the city also hired Scot Mullican as the new information technology director in June.
Haverlah also said that a few months ago, the city had hired Jo Ann Perez as manager of the Utility Administration Department.
As part of their Utility Administration bills in the near future, residents could see a citizen survey they are encouraged to respond to.
“That’s going to be coming out about satisfaction of city services — very specific services, general services — what you think about leadership within the city, and some focus on projects — prioritizing those projects,” Haverlah said.
Historically, participation in the surveys has been around 800 or so, but Haverlah said he is hoping for more responses.
Business Park
Jonas Titas, executive director of the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation, updated those in attendance on its pursuit of attracting industrial development to the city, primarily within The Narrows Business and Technology Park.
Titas said the Copperas Cove EDC has put out many proposals to potential businesses to come to The Narrows. He said that, unfortunately, many of the businesses are gravitating toward communities that have ready industrial real estate.
“We have a beautiful industrial park,” Titas said. “But one of our shortcomings is having a ready-to-go building.”
He described the business and technology park as “shovel ready.”
Another issue that Titas said companies have mentioned is Copperas Cove’s distance from the Interstate 35 corridor.
He said Copperas Cove is 26 miles from Interstate 35.
“They’re looking at that as 52 miles of diesel cost for every truck that comes to Copperas Cove off that corridor,” Titas said. “And that’s the first issue that we address with every prospect.”
The Narrows has generated interest from some potential businesses, but none have materialized, Titas said.
County Jail
Miller began his update by talking about the situation with the county jail.
In May, county voters overwhelmingly rejected the issuance of $30 million in bonds to pay for the construction of a new jail.
“I believe that is a good thing, believe it or not,” Miller said. “I don’t think the county had a fully vetted plan presented to the taxpayers and the citizens that would fund this particular project.”
Miller said the county will continue to pursue the development of a new jail.
A new bond cannot be put on an election for at least three years, but Miller said he is looking for other funding sources that would not cost the taxpayers.
He said during the update that the county has appointed an independent advisory committee to look at how to plan to build the jail. Miller said he would like to have a funding source before the committee comes up with a plan for the new jail.
Other briefs
Alicia Menard, interim president of the Copperas Cove Chamber and Visitors Bureau, gave an update on staffing and to give updates on already completed events, such as 5K races and Rabbit Fest.
The chamber’s board is still in the process of conducting interviews to find a new president of the chamber.
Joe Burns, superintendent of Copperas Cove ISD, did not attend the meeting.
Copperas Cove ISD will host the next summit meeting at a date and time to be determined later.
