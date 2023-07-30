Although there is some excitement surrounding the possibility of a Tulsa-based grocery store coming to north Killeen, possible red flags have popped up both for the potential project in Killeen, as well as in Oklahoma, where Oasis Fresh Market is based.
But while there have been issues in Oklahoma, including a lawsuit, the Oasis owner and a local advocate say they’ve been resolved and are in the past.
The Oasis Fresh Market opened in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2021 to serve an area in the north of the city that had been a food desert for more than a decade.
And now, the store is in talks with city leaders to open up in north Killeen as well, which has also been a food desert since 2019.
However, ethical questions about Oasis owner Aaron “AJ” Johnson’s nonprofit caused the Oklahoma state legislature to balk at a $30 million use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID relief funds to expand the store to other parts of Oklahoma.
Lawsuit
In addition, Johnson was part of a lawsuit with Ryan McKenna, a real estate agent who alleged that Johnson, five other individuals and companies PPFMKT and Eco Alliance Group, kicked him off the board and owed him $78,855.
PPFMKT and Eco Alliance Group are both associated with Johnson, with him listed as the owner of PPFMKT, according to court documents. The civil suit states that Johnson and others “knowingly and maliciously participated in the exclusion of Ryan McKenna from his rights to participate in Eco Alliance Group and PPFMKT.”
In an article from NonDoc, an award-winning online nonprofit news outlet based in Oklahoma, McKenna said he invested money into Eco Alliance Group, but his partners in the original Oasis store — which included Johnson — allegedly asked for more investments. When he didn’t agree to it, he was voted out of the company.
The article says Johnson told McKenna about plans to use a nonprofit to support a grocery store.
“Before they voted me out as a voting member, I was heavily involved in (the north Tulsa grocery store),” McKenna told NonDoc. “I spent a ton of my personal time. I took time away from my family and my kid to work on this project. I was heavily involved in the design of this store.”
According to a court document, the suit against Johnson was dismissed with prejudice on June 26, but McKenna’s lawsuit against the other individuals remains current.
McKenna could not be reached for comment by deadline.
$30 Million No More
In addition, the NonDoc article says that Johnson’s wife was on the board of directors for Oasis Fresh Foundation, according to a 2021 990 IRS tax form. Initially, Johnson defended his wife’s position to NonDoc, but then said she left the board in 2022.
Other board members, according to NonDoc, weren’t aware they were on the board until the news outlet reached out to them.
Four Oasis stores were planned in Oklahoma — one in west Tulsa, south Oklahoma City, and two more in rural parts of the state.
Tulsa World reporter Curtis Killman, who wrote an article about the grocery store’s second anniversary, told the Herald in an email last week that this was the first time he heard about the store expanding to Texas.
“He had plans to expand in Oklahoma, but they rested mainly on receiving American Rescue Plan funding from the legislature, which was scuttled amid his nonprofit issues,” Killman said in an email.
Oklahoma state Rep. Jeff Boatman said in the Tulsa World’s May article that Oasis was no longer being considered for the $30 million in ARPA funding to expand to other parts of the state.
“He’s done a great job of getting some consultants and rectifying that and getting the structure that you ought to have as a nonprofit in place,” Boatman said, according to the Tulsa World article. “He took the feedback and has done all the right stuff and hopefully he would be eligible for future opportunities at this point. But at the time that we made the decision and voted the bills through, there just wasn’t enough nonprofit governance in place for the state to be comfortable putting that much of an investment over there.”
There were also concerns, according to the Tulsa World article, that Johnson was allegedly allowing workers at the Oasis Projects, the nonprofit side of the store, to work at the for-profit side sometimes.
Oasis Projects aims to assist with rent and utility payments, housing applications, job applications and more,
Owner speaks
Johnson responded to concerns by saying he hired “the best governance attorneys and nonprofit consultants” to help with the organization.
Johnson emailed the Herald on Friday and said the nonprofit was “in a good place with our structure and governance.“
He said they “learned some good lessons that will help us serve underserved communities on a stronger foundation.”
“As far as lawsuits, we have resolved all issues on good terms,” Johnson said.
Despite some of its perceived issues, Killman said the store is viewed positively “by patrons and those who support it” and that the only people he was aware of who were detractors are former employees.
The opening of Oasis Fresh Market in an area of north Tulsa that had been a food desert for 14 years, was advocated for by Tulsa City Council member Vanessa Hall-Harper, according to the Black Wall Street Times.
Tulsa has a population of 411,401 in 2021 compared to Killeen’s 156,261 for the same year, according to the federal census bureau.
‘Stay Focused’
Ronnie Russell of the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce, who has been acting as a go-between for Oasis, told the Herald Friday that the city needs to stay focused on getting a grocery store in Killeen despite what happened in the past.
“I think we really should stay focused on the mission,” Russell said, explaining that the city of Killeen needed to “ensure that the consitutents” and people living in north Killeen are able to buy groceries. “Whatever previously had transpired in Oklahoma, that’s way before my time,” Russell said.
Russell made the point during a presentation at the Killeen City Council meeting Tuesday that 20.3% of the market share were Killeen residents who “floated,” meaning they paid higher prices for groceries from places that were closer than the potential competition such as gas stations, convenience stores and the like.
Russell’s presentation went over the results of the market feasibility study to bring Oasis to north Killeen — a study Killeen taxpayers paid $42,000 for, along with a construction feasibility study, which is ongoing.
“Employment is up or down, but opportunity is something we have to create,” Russell said, explaining to city officials the importance of bringing the grocery store to north Killeen, which had become a food desert ever since both H-E-B and IGA pulled out in 2019.
The response from residents in the gallery was enthusiastic, with some applauding once Russell had finished with his presentation.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King, who had requested the presentation about Oasis because she told the Herald she had questions about the project, seemed more enthusiastic after Russell’s presentation.
“This is tangible,” Nash-King said. “I do not want us, the city, to lose an opportunity if we can bring a grocery store to the north side.”
Another way
But not all council members were as optimistic about the chances of Oasis coming to north Killeen.
Councilman Jose Segarra in an email Thursday to the Herald appeared to temper his enthusiasm for the project.
“At this stage, it is essential to thoroughly evaluate the project’s viability. As with any business venture, profitability is a key factor for them to consider,” he said in an email.
Segarra had pointed out during Russell’s presentation that grocery stores have very low profit margins and need to make a lot of money in order to survive.
“I would feel more comfortable about the project’s success if the company proposing the Oasis project can demonstrate a solid business plan, a clear path to profitability, and a commitment to investing the necessary funds to ensure its success,” Segarra said in his email.
He said the council currently has no plans to vote on any construction for the Oasis beyond feasibility studies.
“I support economic development and attracting businesses to our city. However, I believe it would be more appropriate to explore options such as negotiating performance agreement, similar to what we do with other businesses. This way, we can incentivize and attract them without the city directly funding a private business,” Segarra said.
Location is key
The intersection of 38th Street and East Rancier Avenue was brought up as a potential site for the Oasis grocery store — a site that other grocery chains have considered, but ultimately pulled out.
Charlie Quisenberry of the Austin-based Edge Realty Partners, whose name is written on a for-sale sign at the site, said he had not been approached about selling the land to any grocery store recently.
He said originally they were going to sell the land — which is 28 acres — to another grocery store, but talks fell through.
“Last year, we had several run-ins with a couple of grocery stores,” he said, but nothing materialized.
How much the land would sell for “depends on the size of the grocer” but he didn’t give an estimate.
Councilman Riakos Adams also responded to the Herald’s email and took a similarly cautious line.
“There are still more studies and discussions needed before Oasis can begin construction,” he said. “As we all know, there are many variables that are at play with any business deals. This deal is no different. Once more of the variables have been answered, I will feel more confident in taking a position.”
The other Killeen council members — Jessica Gonzalez, Michael Boyd, Joseph Solomon, Nina Cobb and Ramon Alvarez — did not reply to the Herald’s questions by deadline.
Market Study
According to the market feasibility study conducted by Associated Wholesale Grocers, the estimated monthly sales of Oasis if it were to come would be $117,000 per week, for more than $6 million annually.
It requests that it would need five acres of land and, in order to run the grocery seamlessly, would require between 50 and 60 employees.
This projection is based on a 14,500-square-foot grocery store with a market share of 3.3% of the weekly sales potential for the supermarket.
Direct competition for the store would mainly be from the two Walmart Supercenters — one at 1400 Lowes Blvd. and the other in Harker Heights — the Aldi at 2500 E. Central Expressway and the Delicias Meat Market on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Trade area dynamics conclude that there are 58,718 people living in north Killeen. Much of the data in the market feasibility study was based on 2010 census data, which raised questions during the council meeting about why they used old data. But this was accounted for by a 2% increase from the census figure of 57,579.
Supermarket sales potential is determined to be $3.33 million when taking into account the trade area population’s per capita weekly expenditure of $56.72.
The next step would be for a construction feasibility to take place, which Russell asserted would take five weeks.
Earlier proposals for the project called for electric vehicle charging stations, but Russell said that was no longer on the table.
Nash-King stressed the importance of bringing the grocery store here in a phone call to the Herald Thursday, and said that she has already reached out to the mayor of Tulsa for a visit to the original Oasis grocery store.
“I have requested we go as soon as possible because it’s that important to me,” she said.
Nash-King said Russell had teamed up with the Killeen Economic Development Corporation to assist with bringing the grocery store to fruition.
Scott Connell, KEDC director, said during Russell’s presentation that he still needed to analyze the numbers from the market feasibility study.
‘Anything is Possible’
But Nash-King has been adamant previously that many city officials had run for election on the promise of bringing a grocery store to Killeen.
“From my perspective I believe anything is possible,” she said on the viability of the project, explaining that a site visit would help put things into perspective.
“Once we get all the information together, the council can make a sound decision on moving forward and how we’re going to assist on how to bring a grocery store to the north side of Killeen,” Nash-King said.
Russell said that within the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce, they also voted to have a site visit with Oasis. He said he has been in contact with Johnson, but he didn’t know how much Oasis was willing to pay to come to Killeen.
“A lot of that information I might not be privy to,” he said. “We reached out to Oasis. It wasn’t Oasis coming to the city of Killeen. It was knowing that a void can be filled and we went out and found the grocery store itself.”
He also said discussion regarding the land is “a public-private conversation that’s held behind closed doors.”
“I probably won’t even be in the room when that takes place,” Russell said.
I suppose a gas station besides the Habib store on the corner of rancier and hood rd, was riding on empty down Rancier and it looked like a scene from the walking dead. But seeing how the city is moving south with all that revenue from backdoor land deals with council memebers. Why do you think they built that fancy high dollar police station in the edge of town facing south.. go figure
