COPPERAS COVE — There are still questions to be answered surrounding an officer involved shooting in Copperas Cove Sunday afternoon.
It's still unclear as to who fired shots or why, at the scene located in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue.
Police responded to the area at approximately 12:43 p.m. Sunday and discovered that an off-duty police officer had been involved in a shooting incident, according to a news release from the Copperas Cove Police Department.
The officer was not injured but, a female driver sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, according to the release. No other information was released Sunday.
The shooting is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.
The Killeen Daily Herald reached out to the Copperas Cove Police Department with further questions Monday morning, but they declined to comment at this time.
The Herald also sent questions over to the Department of Public Safety. They have yet to reply.
