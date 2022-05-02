Sporting matching green outfits and offering green swag bags, area leaders kicked off Mental Health Awareness month by unveiling a new program called “Killeen Cares,” spearheaded by the Killeen Police Department.
The program — first revealed during KPD Chief Charles Kimble’s April virtual job interviews with the King County Sheriff’s Office in Seattle, Washington — will consist of a pair of ribbon decals. One decal is green, signifying mental health awareness, and the other is multi-colored puzzle pieces, indicating the participant is on the autism spectrum.
The decals, police say, will provide officers with additional information so they know how to appropriately respond to a call for service.
“We will hopefully be able to provide officers with that awareness to know that, ‘Okay, this person is not tripping out because they’re on any type of drugs, but it’s due to their mental health or mental illness,’” KPD Sgt. Angela Mathews said during the Killeen Cares launch Monday morning at Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
Mathews developed the Killeen Cares program with the help of the police chief.
A KPD media fact sheet compared the decals to “someone wearing a penicillin or diabetic bracelet.”
Individuals seeking to enroll in KPD’s Killeen Cares program must visit their doctor to fill out a medical release and a Killeen Cares enrollment form. Once the doctor emails those two forms to KPD, a Community Engagement Unit police officer will contact the participant and provide them with the decals. Each Killeen Cares participant will receive two numbered decals to affix to either a car or their residence, according to police.
Mathews said participants should place their decals on a front-facing window of their residence or in the bottom left corner of their vehicle’s rear windshield. For those who do not have a car, or a residence, Mathews said KPD is working on a plan to provide Killeen Cares identification cards.
Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King and Council members Rick Williams, Mellisa Brown, Michael Boyd and Nina Cobb were in attendance Monday.
Nash-King and Cobb both vocalized their support for the new program.
“Partnership is the right direction, and I thank you for stepping out there and coming up with something as a solution to help our mental health community because they are part of our family,” Nash-King said.
During a question-and-answer portion of the event Monday, Councilwoman Brown asked specifically how the NAACP Killeen chapter and Texas A&M-Central Texas would partner with KPD on the new program.
“I want to share this with you, Councilwoman Brown: Mental illness, mental health is real,” NAACP Killeen President TaNeika Driver-Moultrie said in response.
In a heated moment between the two individuals, Brown told Driver-Moultrie she knows it’s real because she has family members with mental illness.
“I’m answering your question, I’m answering your question,” Driver-Moultrie said. “You asked a question, so I’m giving you an answer. Mental illness is real. Mental health matters. It matters to the NAACP. So we wanted to ensure — because it matters — that we are part of the solution. Moving forward we will be a partner. As far as monetary or political gain, there’s nothing in it for us. The thing is to come together as a community and come up with a solution. It may not solve anything, but it’s a start.”
Driver-Moultrie did not give specific examples of how the NAACP would be involved with the program moving forward.
Carmelia Amuna, director of Texas A&M-Central Texas’ student wellness & counseling center, also responded to Brown but did not specifically answer the councilwoman’s question regarding how the partners would work together.
“If we can create an environment where our students feel safer and our officers feel more informed, we’ve done our job as a school built on the ground and the shoulders of people who came before us and who wanted us to just be here and be great,” Amuna said.
Noting that the KPD officer who responded to Patrick Warren’s house in January of 2021 knew he was experiencing a mental health episode and still fatally shot him, Brown asked how the decal would have changed that scenario without additional training or resources in the form of mental health officers or social workers.
Police Chief Kimble said he thinks the response may have been different.
“Maybe the dispatcher would have put out more information, maybe there would have been a decal in front of his house,” Kimble said. “You know we can ‘what if’ it to death. ...There are a lot of things that could have happened — there are no guarantees. Trust me, Chuck Kimble ain’t guaranteeing nothing, but what I am doing is saying that we’re trying to mitigate the response, trying to mitigate the harm in the community. That’s our goal today ... to mitigate harm in this community.”
KPD officer Kyle Moore, who often works with Killeen’s homeless community, said he thinks the stickers will provide officers with an additional resource.
“Some people look at it as, ‘Oh, it’s just a sticker,’” Moore said. “No, it’s information that’s not necessarily provided when officers are responding to a call.”
Moore said that because a Killeen Cares participant must enroll through a health care provider, it may encourage people suffering from mental illness to see a doctor.
“This isn’t a program where you can just show up,” he said.
When asked if KPD officers would receive additional training on how to address specific needs of mentally ill individuals or those on the autism spectrum, Mathews said, “We’re hoping to get more training like that ...”
The free, pilot program is still in its infancy stage. When asked how community members can help, Mathews said she needs interested medical providers to contact her to participate in the program.
“Blank forms will be located at participating medical and behavioral health facilities,” KPD’s media fact sheet states. “A list of participating medical and behavioral health facilities has not yet been compiled. The goal is to eventually have a list of the participating facilities as a link on the KPD website.”
One in every five U.S. adults experience mental illness every year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
According to the nonprofit, in February 2021, 43.4% of adults in Texas reported symptoms of anxiety or depression and 26.4% were unable to get needed counseling or therapy.
For a list of Texas mental health crisis hotlines and resources visit: https://namitexas.org/crisis/
