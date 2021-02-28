Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft praised the “quick and tremendous progress” made by district staff last week in repairing the damage at 54 properties caused by Winter Storm Uri, and addressed the winter preparations that fell short of protecting many district facilities.
“I want to extend a tremendous appreciation to our staff,” Craft said during Tuesday’s board meeting. “This was truly, I think, our test as an organization, and it continues to be our test; we’re not out of the woods yet, but we’ve made tremendous progress.”
Craft said the district held Zoom calls with school principals to discuss winter preparations on Feb. 14 as the winter storm made its way through Texas.
“We knew at that point it (the storm) was inevitable,” Craft said Tuesday. “I sensed that, yes, there was definitely concern, and rightfully so. It proved to be a pretty treacherous situation for so many.”
The following are steps KISD took to prepare for Winter Storm Uri:
Shut off all irrigation lines.
Poured an anti-freezing product in drain lines and toilets.
Went through winterizing procedures on all boilers.
Non-metered faucets (faucets with levers/handles, not push buttons) inside of buildings were set to drip.
Ensured all exterior hose bib insulated enclosures were shut.
Set HVAC units to unoccupied set point of 65 degrees
Craft said Tuesday that the water damage and the power outage went hand in hand.
“The power situation, that left so many without power for extended amounts of time, quickly led to the water issues,” he said. “And I really do believe the two are really interrelated. I do believe that had we not experienced the power outages at the scale that we did, we probably wouldn’t have had the number of water issues, particularly on the interior of our buildings.”
An insurance adjuster visited one of the campuses last week, Craft said, and confirmed KISD would meet its deductible after visiting just one campus.
KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said Thursday that the district does not have an estimated cost of the damages at this time.
“We will be filing an insurance claim,” Craft told the board Tuesday. “We’ve got damage and we have, in some cases, extensive damage that’s going to take some resources and time to remedy and get to a point where we can have students in those areas.”
The three campuses most affected by the storm were Audie Murphy and Palo Alto middle schools and Skipcha Elementary School.
“In the case of Skipcha, we had a fire suppression system that froze, broke and leaked, and then water made its way from the second floor down to the first, in between drywall space,” he said. “In that case, we have eight classrooms that are having to be gutted and drywall removed.”
Audie Murphy had a boiler on the northwest side of the campus rupture, flooding the library and gymnasium.
“If we had northwest plumbing, interior or exterior, particularly if they lost power, it (the plumbing) became very, very vulnerable,” he said.
At Palo Alto, Craft said, part of the foundation may now be cracked due to the storm’s effects, citing a crack in the tile that runs through a restroom and adjoining classrooms.
“It’s a little early to tell, but when you see floor tiling like this, it’s a pretty good indication that we’ve had some significant movement,” he said.
Various contractors have been working at district facilities all week trying to make the necessary repairs to get schools back to some semblance of normalcy after the winter storm.
Here’s a look at the progress made on each campus:
Elementary Schools
Bellaire: A faucet repair was completed.
Brookhaven: A remediation contractor was following up on water found on the floor of room #102; restroom ceiling repairs were completed; and wall repairs are almost complete.
Cavazos: Sprinkler system repair was completed; fire alarm repair was completed; water extraction was completed; an elevator repair is in the works; and the cafeteria ceiling is to be painted over weekend.
Cedar Valley: Air movers are drying out rooms with one to two more days until dry.
Clarke: Water remediation was completed; activity building repairs are in the works; HVAC was repaired.
Clear Creek: Construction team is working on a water leak in the vestibule ceiling, which was noted as an “ongoing issue” prior to storm.
Clifton Park: A KISD plumber repaired a kitchen line; and a contractor was to repair the library roof, pending weather.
Alice Douse: Water extraction was completed; extra fans were installed and the drying out of rooms is ongoing.
Fowler: Water was found in room 207 and a plumber was scheduled to investigate the issue.
Harker Heights: Dehumidifiers and fans were installed and expected to run throughout the weekend; wall and carpet demolition will occur this weekend; a leak in the principal’s office is in the process of repair; and plumbers repaired a hose bib line.
Haynes: A new water leak was found in room 101 bathroom; toilet not working in room 109; rooms 110 and 11 can “hear water in walls”; maintenance to investigate issues.
Hay Branch: Refrigerator repair complete.
Iduma: Fire alarm repair complete.
Ira Cross: Kitchen line repairs complete; irrigation line in need of repair; contractor was scheduled to repair.
Meadows: Cafeteria ceiling drip ceased.
Montague Village: Standing water was removed from the cafeteria and activity room and KISD is monitoring for new leaks.
Nolanville: The elevator and a water main line was repaired.
Peebles: All plumbing repairs were completed; leaks cited on Feb. 22 were addressed.
Reeces Creek: No water was found on campus and water was restored.
Saegert: Water remediation was completed, and a contractor was scheduled to fix a dripping cafeteria sprinkler.
Skipcha: All fans and dehumidifiers were removed; contractors will be working on repairing walls in public areas.
Trimmier: Standing water in room 209 was removed. Water remediation is not necessary.
West Ward: The City of Killeen repaired water main; no other issues were found.
Willow Springs: No water was found on campus and water was restored.
Wood: Vestibule sprinkler was repaired, the ceiling demolished and reinstalled; fire alarm was repaired; and the library/vestibule carpet replacement is in the works.
Middle Schools
Audie Murphy: A refrigerator was repaired; kitchen hot water restored; fire alarm is “operational” but some devices need to be replaced; wall demolition is in the works; and air movers and dehumidifiers are expected to be removed over the weekend.
Charles Patterson: Water was restored on campus.
Liberty Hill: Drying is mostly complete. KISD PD office is dry and carpet is being pulled. Sheetrock installation is in the works. A gym floor contractor assessed the campus and will schedule repairs.
Live Oak Ridge: Standing water was found and removed in rooms 408 & 310. No water remediation was necessary.
Manor: Air movers installed in girl’s physical education room and will continue through the weekend.
Nolan: Contractor is repairing water line and water fountain in concessions box.
Palo Alto: Library and 400 rooms’ carpet was removed; wall removal in room 120 in the works; drying equipment to be removed over the weekend.
Rancier: Plumbing was repaired; cabinetry removed from rooms 119 & 219; contractor to complete wall demolition in 117, 119 and 219.
Smith: Water remediation completed; carpenters repaired damaged wall base; maintenance to investigate plumbing cleanout.
Union Grove: Backflow preventer was repaired.
HIGh SChools
Career Center: Water was restored on campus; plumbing repaired; and plumber to repair water heater.
Ellison: All grounds leaks were repaired; air movers were running and necessary demolition was completed; fieldhouse boiler part received.
Early College: No gas leak found in room 105; concessions building had four broken lines.
Gateway: Water restored to campus; one water issue remains in portable 125.
Harker Heights: Concession building repairs are in the works; water remediation was not needed in rooms 1303 and 1404.
Killeen: Kitchen is now fully operational; contractor working on fire alarm system repairs.
Pathways: Water restored to campus; elevator repaired.
Shoemaker: Art room water line repaired.
