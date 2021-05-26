COPPERAS COVE — Residents of an otherwise quiet Copperas Cove neighborhood reacted to a shooting that occurred over the weekend.
The shooting, which took place around 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue, involved Copperas Cove resident Lacresha Murray and an off-duty Copperas Cove police officer, according to news reports and a news release from the Copperas Cove Police Department.
One resident, who didn’t want to be identified, said she heard five loud bangs. When she looked outside, she said she saw a man point a gun inside a truck with the door open.
“He kept yelling ‘stop reaching,’” the resident said.
She said others came out of their homes, and were telling the officer to put his gun away. That is when she said, the officer began showing everyone his badge.
Murray told TV outlets (KXXV and KWTX) that she was driving on Robertson Avenue near her home and began to feel ill.
Murray said she did a sudden U-turn to go to Advent Health Hospital in Killeen. Murray said that’s when the driver of a Silver Truck pulled in front of her and slowed down. She told KXXV that she pulled around the truck, and he began tailgating her.
Murray said she then got out of the car and approached the truck, when the driver inside began shooting at her. She ducked and ran back to her car, according to her account.
Murray suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple, where she was treated and released.
The Copperas Cove Police Department has directed all questions to the Texas Rangers. The Department of Public Safety said the incident is still under investigation and no further information will be provided.
The officer has been placed on administrative leave, according to Lt. Kevin Miller, a spokesperson for the Copperas Cove Police Department. He did not specify if it was paid or unpaid leave.
