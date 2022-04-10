Of all the ideas that have “materialized” for aiding homeless or abandoned children in Ukraine, a quilting project entitled “Piece for peace” has got to be one of the most heartwarming endeavors ever. Local quilter Laura Winckel from Harker Heights has partnered with a friend — Claudia Pfiel in Germany — to generate quilt blocks to be stitched into beautiful quilts for the youngest victims of the ongoing crises in Ukraine.
Winckel owns her own sewing business, Quilts by Laura, where — together with her employee Dianne Larson — she has started a blue and yellow “tidal wave.”
“We began collecting quilt blocks that are 8.5 inches, square,” Winckel said. “Currently, the blocks we are gathering up are blue and yellow like the Ukrainian flag.”
As a quilter, Winckel says that every type of stitch is allowed and the process of completing a square is up to the individual.
Blocks are mailed to Pfiel in Germany where they will be stitched into quilts for the refugees. At her shop in Krefeld, Germany, Pfiel puts the blocks together into quilts which are given children to that have had to leave their homes, most with only the clothes on their backs and what they can carry.
“Hundreds of blocks that have been received already have been given to children as quilts and we will continue to support this effort wherever it may lead,” said Winckel. “Should children begin to arrive in America our mission would then be to cover those here.”
When she began, Winckel said she was so devastated about “What is happening in the Ukraine and (to) it’s
people but what can I do?” Her answer? “I can sew and quilt.”
Because of her work with veterans and Quilts of Valor, Winckel knows how quilts can help individuals heal.
“Quilters and sewers throughout our area, country and world have united in Piecing for Peace for the children of Ukraine,” Winckel said.
Go to Winckel’s Facebook account at Quality Quilts by Laura to get the details on how a quilt block can be sent to be used in a quilt.
