The Crossroads to Texas Quilt Guild hosted its first quilt show in four years after postponing the 2020 quilt show due to the pandemic. The biannual quilt show is being held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. The show started on Friday at 9 a.m. and saw a large number of attendees.

The event concludes Saturday and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $8.

254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com

