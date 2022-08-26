The Crossroads to Texas Quilt Guild hosted its first quilt show in four years after postponing the 2020 quilt show due to the pandemic. The biannual quilt show is being held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. The show started on Friday at 9 a.m. and saw a large number of attendees.
The event concludes Saturday and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $8.
Guests can enter a raffle to win door prizes and a separate raffle to win a queen-sized quilt made by one of the guild members.
Deborah Jenkins from Catbird Quilt quilted and donated the quilt for the raffle. Jenkins is also the 2022 show organizer.
Members and non-members of the quilt guild entered their quilted creations to be displayed in the civic center and show off their skills.
“Over 160 quilts were entered in the show and around a third of the entrees were judged in a competition,” Jenkins said.
Over 25 vendors attended the event. A majority of the vendors are quilt related, but some vendors sold equipment and wood creations. One of the vendors was the guild’s own boutique, where members donated the product to be sold at the event.
Marie Adams, owner of Aunt Ree’s Quilt Shop, has had a booth at many different quilting events. Adams runs her shop out of her home in Salado and sells various quilting tools and products. She also teaches quilting classes.
When asked what she likes the most about quilting shows, Adams said she enjoys seeing the people.
“I’m only online, so this is the only place I get to be around other quilters and become friends with them.”
Two attendees were very pleased with how the show turned out.
Deneise Pryor of Georgetown has been quilting for over 44 years. She began teaching her friend Debby Howard of Copperas Cove how to quilt two years ago.
The two friends attend quilt shows in Texas and have been to the Crossroads to Texas Quilt Show before.
“It’s a great way to get ideas and look at different color combinations and patterns,” Pryor said.
“It’s just a fabulous event,” Howard said. “I really like the quilt with the girl in the dress.”
Howard was referring to a quilt titled ‘The Dress’ submitted by Lorraine Brown, which depicted a young girl in a dress made of many colorful fabrics.
The Crossroads to Texas Quilt Guild is the local quilt guild of the Killeen, Copperas Cove, Fort Hood, Harker Heights, Nolanville and the Belton area.
The 2024 quilt show will also double as the guild’s 40th birthday celebration and will be on Aug. 23-24.
