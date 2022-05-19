Rabbit Fest kicks off at 4 p.m. Thursday evening as the event makes its annual return to the Copperas Cove City Park. The weekend is full of live entertainment and activities.
At the event, festival-goers can expect to see more than 100 food and market vendors, live entertainment, activities and a carnival run by Crabtree Amusements.
Wristbands for the carnival can be purchased in advance at www.crabtreeamuesments.net. All-you-can-ride wristbands cost $30 on Thursday and $35 Friday through Sunday.
Entrance to the Rabbit Fest at 1206 W. Avenue B will be $5 per carload, $15 for a weekend pass or $1 per person for a walk-in. There will be an additional walk-in gate off of Fairbanks Street.
Several acts will perform on Fester’s Stage, including Michael Carubelli, Micha Bell, Tyler Lane and Ed Leonard.
For more information go to the Chamber’s Facebook page.
New to Rabbit Fest this year will be a SelfieWorld, where people can pay $5 for 30 minutes of taking selfies in front of multiple backdrops in the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
A parade will also entertain the crowd beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade goes from the Copperas Cove High School cafeteria parking lot on West Avenue D to the Cove Terrace Shopping Center.
The hours of Rabbit Fest are:
- May 19: 4 to 11 p.m.
- May 20: 5 p.m. to midnight
- May 21: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- May 22: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Other Rabbit Fest events include:
- Parade, 10 a.m. May 21
- Fireworks, 9:20 p.m. May 21
