Rabbit Fest kicks off Thursday evening in Copperas Cove after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The annual festival happens the third weekend of May at the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Ave. B.
Mayor Bradi Diaz will officially open the festivities at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, but the gates open at 4 p.m.
Lining the park will be dozens of food and merchandise vendors, along with a carnival from Crabtree Amusements.
Rides that could be in the carnival include Arctic Blast, Fireball and Freakout.
For more information about Crabtree Amusement, visit the website at https://www.crabtreeamusements.net/.
All-day, all-you-can-ride carnival passes cost $25 Thursday and $30 for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For those not wishing to purchase a wristband, individual ride tickets will be available for purchase at the park.
Carnival passes can be purchased on-site in the park, or they can be purchased in advance at the website listed above.
Admission to Rabbit Fest
The cost to enter Rabbit Fest is $5 for a car load or $1 for individuals who walk in to the park, which covers all four days of the festival.
The walk-in gate is in the east entrance of the park on West Avenue B. The drive-thru gate is in the west entrance of the park, close to the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
Admission is free Thursday for all military, civil service, teachers and students.
Events
Other events throughout the weekend will be a mechanical bull, pony rides and GellyBall.
Saturday-only events include a dominoes tournament at 9 a.m., a parade at 10 a.m. and bingo at 2 p.m.
The parade will run the length of Avenue D from the cafeteria parking lot of the Copperas Cove High School to the Cove Terrace Shopping Center.
Sunday-only events include a bunny hop race at 1 p.m., a pet parade at 2 p.m. and a rabbit relay at 3 p.m.
Musical acts on Fester’s Stage include Michael Carubelli at 8 p.m. Friday and Curtis Grimes at 8 p.m. Saturday.
There will also be two fireworks shows — 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Operating hours for Rabbit Fest will be from 4-10 p.m. on Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.