A dead bat discovered in Copperas Cove recently tested positive for rabies, according to a news release from the Copperas Cove Police Department.
An animal control officer went to the area of Crenshaw Circle on Friday after the bat was discovered. It was tested for rabies at the Texas Department of Health Laboratory in Austin, with the positive results being confirmed Tuesday.
Anyone who believes they or their pet may have come in contact with a bat or other wild animal should immediately contact Animal Control at 254-547-5584. After hours, residents can reach the police department at 254-547-8222.
Rabies infection is most common in bats, coyotes, raccoons, skunks and foxes, the release said.
Signs of rabies infection in a human may include, but are not limited to fever, headaches, fatigue, respiration difficulties, possible paralysis or hyperactivity, and/or coma.
Signs of rabies infection in pets may include fever, chewing at site of infection or bite, erratic behavior, walking aimlessly, general restlessness, skin irritability, sensitivity to light, aggression in animals not normally aggressive, and generally unnatural behavior for that animal.
The police department is urging people not to approach or come in contact with wild animals and to take measures to safeguard their pets from doing so.
Anyone seeing a wild animal acting erratically should immediately contact Animal Control.
This is the second rabies case reported in the area in the past week.
Last week, the city of Lampasas reported a sick skunk that tested positive for rabies. The skunk was euthanized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.