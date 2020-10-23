The Federal Election Commission released campaign finance reports for the candidates in the U.S. House of Representatives, District 25, race Friday.
Julie Oliver, D-Austin, who is the challenger to incumbent Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, appears to have seized financial momentum as the Nov. 3 election looms less than two weeks away.
From Oct. 1 to Oct. 14, Oliver outraised Williams by more than $140,000.
Oliver raised $233,774.96 to Williams’ $92,563 during that two-week span, according to financial records released Friday.
The pre-general election finance reports come on the heel of the third quarter reports, which showed Oliver with a fundraising advantage of more than $346,000 from July through September.
Oliver also outspent Williams during the first two weeks of October.
Oliver spent $619,812.55, while Williams spent $444,264.37.
Williams still leads Oliver in overall fundraising, but the last three-and-a-half months have helped Oliver drastically cut the gap.
As of the pre-general election report, dated Thursday, Williams had raised $2.17 million and Oliver had raised $1.83 million.
Those numbers represent a difference of more than $338,000 which is a stark contrast from 2018 when Williams defeated Oliver in the general election.
In 2018, the difference in total fundraising was more than $1 million in Williams’ favor.
Williams earned 53.5% of the votes in 2018, compared to 44.8% for Oliver.
Seeking his fifth term, Williams has an advantage in cash on hand, as of the most recent financial report.
Williams currently has $267,194.03 in the bank, while Oliver has $111,188.18 available.
Williams has spent a lot during this race after ending with nearly $1 million cash on hand after the 2018 election cycle.
Financial data for both candidates can be accessed by going to https://www.fec.gov/data/elections/house/TX/25/2020/.
