A major crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 14 near the Clear Creek gate of Fort Hood on Tuesday was caused by two vehicles that were racing, state police said.
Authorities are looking for any information on a gray or silver Audi sedan or the driver who left the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Morning traffic was stalled for more than an hour as emergency crews and first responders got the call at 6;42 a.m.
DPS troopers stated the preliminary investigation revealed a 2018 black Mercedes Benz, operated by 21-year-old male from Copperas Cove was racing the Audi on westbound I-14. The vehicles collided with each other near the Cleer Creek Road overpass and the Mercedes Benz struck a 2007 blue Ford Taurus, operated by a 57-year-old male from Killeen, who sustained serious injuries.
Multiple reports and photos began appearing on social media shortly after the incident which indicated that the Mercedes caught fire and was burning when help arrived.
Texas Highway Patrol is requesting assistance in locating and identifying the Audi which sustained right side damage and the identity of the driver. Anyone with information on this crash please contact Highway Patrol Office in Belton at 254-831-6900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.