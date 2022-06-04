In a section in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue in downtown Killeen, an event was organized by radio host Phyllis Jones of KISS FM to help and provide the city’s homeless with clothing, basic necessities, and some barbecue cooked up by Killeen police.
The event is partnership with Jones and Killeen Police Department.
A little over 20 people were in attendance Saturday while the Herald was at the event from 12:15 to 12:40 p.m.
Officer Kyle Moore, the leader of KPD’s Homeless Outreach Team, said that he estimates 150 to 200 people who came out to the event in total.
Community members such as City Councilmen Riakos Adams and Michael Boyd were engaged in discussions with several people at the event. Former City Councilwoman Mellisa Brown was at the event passing out hygiene products.
Democratic candidate for Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 2 Nicola James, along with Tangela Shavers, was passing out fresh fruit.
“Do you know when they had tent city?” Jones asked the Herald, “We came out to ask them what they need because we’re not just going to feed them. Feeding you doesn’t help you move forward.”
This is the third year Jones has put on the block party, though things had to put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the event is back on the table now.
“We make it a block party so there’s no pointing fingers and you’re not going ‘oh, they’re homeless,’ because everyone comes out,” Jones said.
Jones said they plan to have another block party in September.
