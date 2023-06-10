The Central Texas College Health Sciences department recently announced Dean Raein, professor in the Associate Degree in Nursing program, as the winner of this year’s DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Faculty. Raein, CTC’s clinical instructor at Seton Medical Center, guides students through medical-surgery experiences. He serves as a mentor guiding students through nursing education and processes, patient assessment and helps students learn to meet the physiological and psychosocial aspects of patient care.
Based on nominations from students and peers, the DAISY award is presented to nursing instructors whose expertise and excellence are demonstrated in their role as teachers. One such nomination read, “He (Raein) is encouraging and truly wants his students to succeed for the safety and best care of the patients. He frequently attaches current nursing situations to his own personal experiences in nursing, which fosters critical thinking by giving us varying potential pathways for the progression of our patients. I would consider myself lucky if I could continue under his tutelage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.