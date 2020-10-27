Killeen-area residents can expect more rain in the forecast with a 60% chance of precipitation today and a 50% chance on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The Killeen-area had some rainfall measurements of .15 inches at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, .31 inches in Stillhouse Hollow Dam, .26 in Temple and .24 at Belton Lake on Monday as of 5 p.m,, according to Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
“If you got lucky you are looking at a quarter of an inch to a third of an inch to the area.” he said.
Today’s forecast calls for rain with areas of drizzle before 7 a.m., then areas of drizzle with a chance of showers between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of showers after 1 p.m. Also slated in the forecast is cloudy skies with a high near 47 and north winds around 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. Tuesday night’s forecast calls for a 70% chance of rain mainly after 1 a.m., cloudy skies, with a low around 47, north winds around 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph, according to the forecast.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high near 58 and west northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. Wednesday night’s forecast calls for mostly clear skies with a low around 45, west winds around 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Thursday: High near 64, low around 45
Friday: High near 64, low around 45
Saturday: High near 68, low around 48
