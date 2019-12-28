After a foggy Thursday and Friday in Killeen, winds, rain and colder weather are in store for the area this weekend.

Rain chances are at 90% this morning and will go down to around 50% later today, according to the National Weather Service website.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.