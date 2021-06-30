Rain is expected in the Killeen area during the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.
However, the rain is expected to be scattered and some residents won’t see rain, according to Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
Along with the potential rain, a light cold front will blow through the area leaving high temperatures through the weekend and into next week below 90 degrees.
Barnes said the high temperatures will be between 5 and 10 degrees below the average for this time of year which is about 94 degrees.
Over the past few days, there has been about half an inch of rain in Killeen at the Killeen-Skylark Airport, according to Barnes.
Temperatures through Monday will be as follows:
Wednesday: 73, 89
Thursday: 74, 91
Friday: 73, 91
Saturday: 72, 87
Sunday: 71, 88
Monday: 72, 88
