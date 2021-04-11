Sunny skies and warm weather may soon give way to rain and cooler temperatures in the low- to mid-70s, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
A cold front is expected to bring with it scattered showers and thunderstorms for much of the week, beginning Monday evening, meteorologist Matt Stalley said Saturday.
“Really, the second half of the week looks like it could be a chance of actually beneficial rainfall around that we really kind of need now that we’re slipping into drought conditions,” Stalley said.
Much of Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties have been under varying levels of severity of drought for the past several weeks.
Most recently, as of Thursday, much of Bell County is experiencing moderate drought conditions, with a portion of northern Bell County in severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
In Coryell County, the northern, western, southern and southeastern edges are in severe drought conditions, while a large portion of the central part of the county is experiencing extreme drought conditions.
Extreme drought is the fourth most severe out of five levels of severity, according to the Drought Monitor.
The entirety of Lampasas County is under severe drought conditions, the Drought Monitor map shows.
According to the National Weather Service’s 90-day departure from normal precipitation map, the most heavily affected portions of Bell County and Coryell County have seen between 4 to 6 inches less precipitation than normal.
As of right now, Stalley said it is a little tough to tell how much rain may fall.
“I think over the course of the whole week, we could see somewhere around an inch of rain,” Stalley said. “But some areas could pick up a little bit more than that.”
Scattered storms are currently not projected to be severe.
“There’s not any real, clear cut signal that we’re going to see a day of stronger, severe storms or anything like that at this point,” Stalley said. “You know, it’s just the time of year you can never totally let your guard down, but it’s not looking too favorable right now.”
Projected high and low temperatures through Thursday are:
Today: High 87, Low 62
Monday: High 84, Low 57
Tuesday: High 75, Low 58
Wednesday: High 72, Low 57
Thursday: High 73, Low 59
