Killeen is set to get a much needed break from the heat this week, but the threat of showers are coming with it as we prepare for Fourth of July celebrations.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Allison Prater said we can expect temperatures to drop into the mid-80’s starting Monday. Morning lows will be in the low to mid-70’s. But Prater said things could get a bit wet this week too.
“Tomorrow (Monday) there is a 60 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon and then a chance for some storms,” Prater said Sunday.
Bell County is in for a good chance of rain this week with there being a 60 to 70 percent chance of precipitation up until Tuesday. Then, showers will become more isolated, before chances increase again Thursday. Saturday, rain chances will be around 60 percent, according to Prater.
Along with the rain and cooler temperatures this week, the weekend is also looking fairly calmer temperature wise.
FOURTH OF JULY
For Independence Day, expect temperatures to hover around 86 degrees. By Sunday afternoon, the chances of rain will increase to about 50 to 60 percent.
DROUGHT
As of right now, there isn't a drought threat for Bell County.
LAKE LEVELS
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s elevation Sunday was recorded at 622.56 feet, which is only .56 feet higher than its normal elevation of 622 feet, according to the US Army Corps of Engineers.
Belton Lake is at 600.31 feet, which is 6.31 feet about its normal level of 594 feet.
