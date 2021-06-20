Central Texas will be getting a bit of relief from the hot weather to start off the work week.
According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Monique Sellers, we can expect a cold front to move into the area Monday.
“We’ll have a cold front. It won’t reach Central Texas until the afternoon or nighttime. There’s also a chance of rain overnight,” Sellers said.
Until then, temperatures will remain in the mid-90’s. Things will really start to become pleasant Tuesday, with highs in the mid-80’s, but Seller said the heat and humidity will be back soon enough Wednesday, and stay for the rest of the week. High’s after Tuesday will be in the mid-90’s, with heat indexes possibly reaching 100.
Seller said the area is currently experiencing temperatures that are slightly abnormal for this time of year.
“Tuesday will be abnormally cool. It’s actually a bit warm for this time of year. Temperatures are in the mid-90’s, but they’re usually in the lower 90’s, around 91 to 92 degrees,” Seller said Sunday.
DROUGHT
As for the drought threat, Seller said we’re still okay for now and are in the surplus column. However, she said if conditions persist the way they have been, we may find ourselves in a drought by mid to late summer. The last time the area has had any measurable rain was roughly around May 23 or May 24, according to Sellers.
LAKE LEVELS
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is only 1.20 feet about its normal elevation of 622 feet, according to the US Army Corps of Engineers.
Belton Lake still remains a bit high, resting at 602.60 feet, which is 8.6 feet higher than its normal elevation of 594 feet.
