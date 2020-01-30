A slight chance of rain, around 20% to 30% is expected today and tonight for Killeen. Sleet could also come with the rain and it is expected to come through the Killeen area between noon and 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service website. The rain is expected to be out of the area after 9 p.m. tonight.
The low tonight is 38 and the high today is 47 degrees.
On Friday, conditions will be mostly sunny with a high of 58 and a low of 37 and winds will be between 5 and 10 mph.
The rest of the weekend will also be mostly clear and sunny with a high Saturday of 66 and a low of 44. The high Sunday will be 73 with a low of 51 and winds will also be around 5 to 10 mph.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is around 3.5 feet below normal elevation and Belton Lake is around 3 feet below normal elevation, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
