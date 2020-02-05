The National Weather Service is forecasting rain and possibly some sleet today in association with the cold front that moved into Killeen Tuesday afternoon.
A 50% chance of rain was expected overnight Tuesday into today.
Some sleet could be seen this morning, according to Monique Sellers, a NWS meteorologist.
To ensure safety on the road, the Texas Department of Transportation applied a brine solution, consisting of salt water, to the bridges and overpasses along major roadways on Tuesday, including Interstate 14 and State Highway 195 in the Killeen area.
“We want to advise our motorists to reduce speed and not make any sudden moves when approaching the bridges and overpasses,” said Ken Roberts, a TxDOT spokesperson.
Temperatures should stay above freezing during the day today and the high temperature is expected to reach 40 degrees. Tonight into Thursday morning, temperatures could fall to around 30.
Wind speeds today will be between 15 and 20 mph with gusts around 25 mph.
On Thursday, the sun will come back out and the high temperature will be back up at 57 degrees.
On Friday, the high will be 67 and wind speeds will be drop to around 5 mph, according to the NWS website.
The NWS has some tips to prepare for the cold weather.
“Shut off your sprinklers, protect your pipes, your plants and make sure any young or elderly people are indoors,” said Bianca Garcia, a NWS meteorologist.
