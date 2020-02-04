The National Weather Service is forecasting rain after midnight for Killeen in association with the cold front that moved into Killeen Tuesday afternoon. A 50% chance of rain is expected tonight.
Some sleet could be seen tonight and Wednesday morning, according to Monique Sellers, a NWS meteorologist.
Temperatures should stay above freezing during the day Wednesday and the high temperature is 40 degrees. Wednesday night into Thursday morning, temperatures could be around 30.
The 50% chance of rain will continue into Wednesday and wind speeds will be between 15 and 20 mph with gusts around 25 mph.
On Thursday, the sun will come back out and the high temperature will be back up at 57 degrees. On Friday, the high will be 67 and wind speeds will be back around 5 mph, according to the NWS website.
