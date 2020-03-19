More rain is coming to the Killeen area today and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
There is a chance some of the scattered thunderstorms today could contain some hail, strong winds and heavy rain that could cause flooding, according to Monique Sellers, a National Weather Service Meteorologist. On Friday, the chance of severe storms will go down, according to Sellers.
Showers and thunderstorms from the early morning hours could last up until around 1 p.m. and more rain could move in after 4 p.m. Rain chances will be between 20% and 80% throughout the day, according to the weather service website.
The high temperature today will be around 80 with a low around 56.
Throughout the day Friday, there is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Wind speeds will be around 10 mph to 15 mph with gusts around 20 mph on Friday, according to the website. On Friday, the high is 65 with a low of 40 as temperatures drop tonight into Friday morning.
There are also rain chances on Saturday between 30% and 80% with a high temperature of 58 and a low of 52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.