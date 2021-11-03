A traffic accident was slowing morning commuters in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 this morning in Killeen.
At least one car was seen next to a tow truck as police and fire trucks secured the scene underneath the Jasper Road overpass at about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Traffic was backed up and moving slow in the eastbound lanes as rain fell.
More rain, about 1 to 2 inches, is expected by the end of the day, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm system also brought noticeably cooler temperatures. It was 52 degrees in Killeen at 8 a.m., with low temperatures this week expected to be in the mid- to low-40s.
