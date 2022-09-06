Rain appears to be headed to Killeen as storms close in on Central Texas. Rain fell in the area Sunday, and has fallen in Copperas Cove Tuesday afternoon.
Thunder could be heard and dark clouds could be observed approaching Killeen around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth had reported there were 30% chances of rain Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service, storms should dissipate by 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Later in the week, things look to dry out, with the National Weather Service reporting that North and Central Texas will remain "generally dry" from Thursday through Saturday.
The rain is a welcome sight as the area has been gripped with severe drought conditions for much of the year.
Skylark Field in Killeen has reported more than 4 inches of rainfall in the past month. As of Sept. 5, the municipal airport had recorded 9.98 inches of precipitation since Jan. 1, still well below the normal precipitation of 23.09 inches from Jan. 1 to Sept. 5.
