Dark clouds loom over the Herald building in Killeen Tuesday. Storms appeared to be moving in. Just to the west of Killeen, clouds dropped heavy rain in Copperas Cove.

 Dave Miller | Herald

Rain appears to be headed to Killeen as storms close in on Central Texas. Rain fell in the area Sunday, and has fallen in Copperas Cove Tuesday afternoon.

Thunder could be heard and dark clouds could be observed approaching Killeen around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

