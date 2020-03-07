COPPERAS COVE - Daniel Cunningham set the tone for Thursday’s do-it-yourself rain barrel class at the Copperas Cove Public Library as he introduced himself.
“I am a horticulturist,” Cunningham told the crowd of more than 50 people in the library’s meeting room. “Or what my wife says when she introduces me at parties, ‘plants and stuff.’”
Cunningham made jokes throughout his hour-long presentation, helping to keep the audience at ease as they learned more about why using a rain barrel can not only help lower the water bill but can provide a variety of benefits for the community and the region.
“One, it reduces the demand on municipal supply, so it can help us conserve the water that we have in our rivers and our lakes,” Cunningham said before the event. “The other part of it is that if we do slow down the water (and) spread it into the landscapes...we can reduce stormwater...and reduce the amount of pollutants that end up in our rivers and lakes.”
The theme of the event was “Save It From A Rainy Day.”
“We know that spring is typically our rainy season in Texas,” said Lisa Prcin, AgriLife Research Watershed Coordinator for the Lampasas River Watershed. “If we collect it now and we can hold onto it and store it, then we’ll have for when we get into those ‘droughty’ periods where we need to supplement the rainfall.”
The class has been held four times in the last five years in Copperas Cove. While the workshop was free, those who registered had a chance to purchase a plastic barrel and the materials needed to turn it into a functional rain collection container. Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful sweetened the deal by paying half of the $50 cost for the first 25 people that registered. KCCB Executive Director Roxanne Flores-Achmad was very happy with the crowd at the event.
“It’s actually very gratifying,” Flores-Achmad said. “As we advertised this class, we had citizens contacting our office and saying...we’d like to have some gardening classes as well. They’re really excited, they want to learn...it’s just another component of what we do.”
Those who might think that a plastic rain barrel can’t help conserve much water might be surprised to learn how much it can help. Cunningham said a 2,000 square-foot roof will generate 1,200 gallons of water with each inch of rain that falls. Once full, a typical rain barrel can water a 10 foot by 10 foot area to a depth of 5 to 8 inches. So the more rain barrels a homeowner has, the more rain they can keep, and the more water they have to irrigate lawns, gardens and plants.
That message spurred several in the class to ask if there were any extra barrels they could buy and take home. Cunningham told the crowd he had about eight extra in the back of his rented truck and that he’d just as soon not take any home to Dallas.
Because it was already dark outside when it came time to assemble the barrels, some people just packed their barrels up and headed home. Others brought theirs into the library meeting room to assemble, making sure to ask Cunningham for advice if they had any problems.
Flores-Achmad admitted that she already has a rain barrel at home and that she made it herself.
“I had to watch the YouTube video a couple of times afterwards because when I moved it, it kind of fell apart,” Flores-Achmad said. “But I love it, I use it, I’ve had it several years. We use it for our garden.
“It’s a resource that we have and that we need to take care of. I use mine and I hope to see more and more people getting the rain barrels and using theirs as well.”
